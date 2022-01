Traffic-fatality statistics contain a quandary: Men are more likely to cause car accidents, but women are more likely to die in them. One potential reason is that the crash-test dummies used for generations to develop airbags and other automobile-safety systems are based on protecting men’s bodies, and fail to take into account the differences in women’s bodies. Other factors are certainly at play, but test dummies always should reflect the real-life physical features of the humans they’re designed to mimic.

