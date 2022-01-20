Vale ordered by prosecutors to fix 18 mining dams after heavy rains

Gold in a new rally since year-end weakness. It's always good timing to buy gold stocks during or soon after typical year-end weakness in gold prices. We know inflation is on the rise with no sign of any significant easing on the horizon. Gold prices will eventually respond to this upward pressure. It's also a good time to buy a gold stock when they first start production on their first mine. The company evolves from one of speculation to cash flow and earnings. We can kill two birds with one stone by buying Orla Mining. Furthermore, I think the bottom is in for gold prices with the move off of Dec. 15, 2021, lows. I think the Fed meeting of Dec. 15, 2021, helped when they put to bed the transitory inflation narrative and admitted inflation is becoming a problem. They have doubled the speed at which they are reducing their bond buying and looking at potentially three to four rate hikes in 2022.

METAL MINING ・ 11 HOURS AGO