Vale ordered by prosecutors to fix 18 mining dams after heavy rains

By Carl Surran
 6 days ago
Vale (NYSE:VALE) must carry out preventive work on 18 tailings dams at the company's mines as a result of heavy rains in December and January, it is told...

mining.com

Brazil deluge exposes Vale’s lingering waste risk even as mines restart

After the Brumadinho collapse, the authorities prohibited the construction of so-called upstream dams, typically the cheapest way to contain ponds of tailings waste and considered the most dangerous. Miners have yet to shut most of them, and the rains in the ore rich Minas Gerais triggered safety concerns again. Companies including Vale halted mining operations, affecting about 1.8 million metric tons of iron ore exports from the state.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Vale, other Brazil miners ramp up production as rains subside

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miners including Vale SA are resuming production in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais after halting some operations due to heavy rains that disrupted logistics and increased the risk of accidents. Vale said in a securities filing on Monday that the Brucutu and Mariana mines...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Heavy Rains Leave Brazil Indigenous Group Homeless Again

SAO JOAQUIM DE BICAS, Brazil (Reuters) - Three years ago, the collapse of the tailings dam at an iron ore mine forced them to move their homes to higher ground. Now, the rain-swollen Paraopeba River has flooded their new village and left them homeless again. Some 50 indigenous people of...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Ten killed by heavy rains in southeastern Brazil

Torrential rain in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais killed 10 people in two days, according to an official report Tuesday, which warned of more intense downpours in the region. Since the rains began at the beginning of October, 19 people have died in the southeastern Brazilian state.
ENVIRONMENT
#Mining Equipment#Mines
Seeking Alpha

Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of January 2022

Cobalt spot prices were slightly higher for the month, LME inventory was slightly lower. Cobalt price to continue rising over next three years – Fitch Solutions. Welcome to the January 2022 cobalt miner news. The past month saw a slower month for cobalt news with cobalt prices slightly higher.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Sibanye Stillwater pulls out of $1B Brazilian mine deal

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) -3.9% pre-market after saying it terminated its $1B deal to buy the Santa Rita nickel mine and Serrote copper-gold mine in Brazil, citing a "geotechnical event" at Santa Rita. Sibanye says it "assessed the event and its effect and has concluded that it is and is reasonably...
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Orla Mining: A New Producer

Gold in a new rally since year-end weakness. It's always good timing to buy gold stocks during or soon after typical year-end weakness in gold prices. We know inflation is on the rise with no sign of any significant easing on the horizon. Gold prices will eventually respond to this upward pressure. It's also a good time to buy a gold stock when they first start production on their first mine. The company evolves from one of speculation to cash flow and earnings. We can kill two birds with one stone by buying Orla Mining. Furthermore, I think the bottom is in for gold prices with the move off of Dec. 15, 2021, lows. I think the Fed meeting of Dec. 15, 2021, helped when they put to bed the transitory inflation narrative and admitted inflation is becoming a problem. They have doubled the speed at which they are reducing their bond buying and looking at potentially three to four rate hikes in 2022.
METAL MINING
CoE to vote against mining company chairs over dam safety

He Church of England (CoE) Pensions Board said on Tuesday it planned to vote against the re-election of company chairs of 183 mining companies unless they sign up to a new global standard on managing mine waste. Created by a 100-strong group of investors representing $20-trillion in assets in partnership...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

U.S. wheat hits two-month peak on Russia-Ukraine tensions

CBOT wheat futures surged to two-month highs as fears of Russian military action in Ukraine sparks worries about a potential disruption to grain shipments from eastern Europe. Wheat (W_1:COM) for March delivery settled +2.2% to $8.18 per bushel in Chicago after touching its highest price since November 29 at $8.31-1/2.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Thai cleanup underway after oil spill off eastern coast

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand mobilised its navy and other agencies on Wednesday to contain an oil spill after an estimated 160,000 litres (35,195 gallons) leaked from an undersea pipeline about 20 km (12.4 miles) off its industrialised eastern seaboard. The leak at the pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining Public...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Beijing warns of heavy air pollution during Winter Olympics

Beijing warned Monday that heavy air pollution is likely during the Winter Olympics, but said emergency plans were in place to ensure the Games are not disrupted by smog. "When heavy pollution is predicted, all localities will launch emergency plans."
SPORTS
dtnpf.com

Heavy Rains for Another Week in Argentina

As forecast, rains started to develop over Argentina on Jan. 15. Scattered clusters, waves, and batches of moisture have been around since then. Rainfall totals thus far have been on the order of 30 to 75 millimeters (1.2 to about 3 inches) with a few areas seeing a little less and a few seeing a little more.
ENVIRONMENT
Seeking Alpha

Serbia revokes licenses for big Rio Tinto lithium project

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic says the government has revoked all licenses related to Rio Tinto's (RIO -1.2%) planned lithium mine, after the company pushed back the timeline for first production at the $2.4B project. "As far as project Jadar is concerned, this is an end," Brnabic reportedly said, adding...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Vestas: Has Calm In Europe Created An Investment Opportunity?

Vestas Wind Systems is the leading wind turbine manufacturer with a major maintenance business - designated the world’s most sustainable company. In comments on my recent article concerning the possible effect of electrification of transport on Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) prospects, commenters attacked my earlier article on comparison of XOM with Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) and also an article on investment timing for Vestas. Vestas has more installed wind power capacity than any other company, with 145 GW of turbines in 85 countries and 124 GW of turbines managed under service contracts. Global installed wind capacity in 2020 was 740 GW, so Vestas has manufactured ~20% of installed wind turbines.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Barrick says previously ailing Tanzanian gold mines now Tier 1 assets

Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.5%) says its North Mara and Bulyanhulu gold mines in Tanzania are now Tier 1 assets after delivering combined production of more than 500K oz. in 2021. Barrick says North Mara is on track to become a fully integrated mine with the planned commissioning of the Nyabirama pit during the current quarter and the scheduled start of the Nyabigena pit in Q3, while Bulyanhulu has been re-established as a world-class, low-cost, long-life underground mine after ramping up of its mining and metallurgical operations in December.
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

