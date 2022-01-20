ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Scientists find the “heart” of the Milky Way galaxy

By National Science Foundation
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uS6xz_0dqMmeMY00
Four distant stars orbit a black hole 4.3 million times bigger than the sun. Credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva/(Spaceengine); M. Zamani (NSF's NOIRLab).

New study finds mass at the center of the Milky Way is 99.9% from a supermassive black hole.

At the center of the Milky Way is a supermassive black hole 4.3 million times bigger than the sun known as Sagittarius A*.

Until recently, it was not clear how much of the matter at the heart of the galaxy was Sagittarius A*.

Astronomers measured the velocities of four distant stars around the black hole.

The movement of the stars indicates the mass at the galaxy’s center is composed almost entirely of matter from Sagittarius A*, leaving little room for stars, other black holes, interstellar dust and gas, or dark matter.

“The Gemini observatories continue to deliver new insights into the nature of our galaxy and the enormous black hole at its center,” said Martin Still, Gemini program officer at the U.S. National Science Foundation.

“Further instrument development during the next decade intended for broad use will maintain Gemini’s leadership in the characterization of the universe around us.”

The team conducted the research at Gemini North in Hawaii, part of the international Gemini Observatory, a program of NOIRLab funded by NSF.

The survey involved using spectroscopy from the Gemini Near Infrared Spectrograph to measure the velocity of the stars and the SINFONI instrument on the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope Interferometer to map the movement of the stars.

Using the data from their observations, the team inferred that Sagittarius A* contains 99.9% of the mass at the galactic center.

The next step for astronomers is to learn what remains hidden in the center of the Milky Way. What fills the space that Sagittarius A* hasn’t claimed for itself?

More will be revealed when astronomers measure fainter, more distant stars with even greater precision.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scientists find ‘strange metal’ that behaves in ways they don’t understand

Scientists have found a new “strange metal” that behaves in ways they can’t quite understand.But the discovery could be key to finding out an explanation for a phenomenon that has troubled researchers for decades.Finally solving that problem could lead to a variety of breakthroughs, such as lossless power grids and quantum computers. It also appears to be linked to some of the fundamental constants of the universe, and so could help shed light on how the cosmos actually works.Most materials, such as copper and silver, behave in predictable and well understood ways, and scientists understand how their electrical conductance...
CHEMISTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
BGR.com

A decades-long mystery surrounding black holes was finally solved

Scientists have been trying to explain the different mysteries of black holes for decades. One such mystery that astronomers have been scratching their heads over is how we get glimpses of the universe around the edges of black holes. Other mysteries include black holes giving birth to new stars. According to Albert Sneppen, a Danish student, there are an infinite number of trajectories that light can reach an observer when looking at a black hole. Through these trajectories, you can get glimpses of the galaxies behind the black hole. One of the biggest mysteries of black holes, though, has been how...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milky Way Galaxy#The Milky Way#Supermassive Black Hole#Nsf#Sinfoni
BGR.com

One of our most incredible discoveries on Mars might just be a mirage

Way back in 2018, scientists discovered the Martian south pole. It was an incredible find. At the time, it garnered a lot of hope that the surface of the planet could still house groundwater. Unfortunately, the new study may have dashed those hopes. A new study in the journal Geophysical Research Letters reports that the reflections they believed to be water buried under Martian polar ice caps are most likely just volcanic rock. Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $24 waterproof speaker, SanDisk microSD sale, more Our beliefs about the Martian south pole might be wrong According to the study’s lead...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Black Hole at Center of Milky Way Is Unpredictable and Chaotic – Mysterious Flares Erupt Every Day

An international team of researchers, led by postgraduate student Alexis Andrés, has found that the black hole at the center of our galaxy, Sagittarius A*, not only flares irregularly from day to day but also in the long term. The team analyzed 15 years’ worth of data to come to this conclusion. The research was initiated by Andres in 2019 when he was a summer student at the University of Amsterdam. In the years that followed, he continued his research, which is now to be published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mars reflections that suggested there is water on surface of red planet may be just an illusion, scientists say

Sparkling reflections on Mars that led to hopes of water on the planet might actually have just been an illusion, scientists have said.In 2018, researchers spotted bright reflections under the Martian south pole. They speculated that they were seeing water, leading to hopes that there might actually be stable liquid water on the planet’s surface.But new research suggests that it is actually an illusion, and the reflections are seen in volcanic plains right across Mars. The reflections are more likely to be from volcanic rock, buried under ice, according to a new study by scientists at the University of Texas...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Liquid water spotted on Mars may just be an illusion, study suggests

Liquid water previously spotted beneath Mar’s ice-covered south pole may just be an illusion, a new study suggests.In 2018 scientists thought they were looking at water when they saw bright reflections under the polar cap.However, according to new research, the reflections match those of volcanic plains found all across the red planet.The current temperature and pressure makes stable liquid water unlikely at the planet’s surface, researchers have said.For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn’t match what we know of this...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

‘Tug of war’ between Earth, Moon and Sun could be driving tectonic plate movements

The tectonic plates making up the rigid shell of the Earth are always moving, impacting life on our planet in various ways.These huge plates may move slowly, but they create many of the Earth’s unique topographical features such as mountains, chasms, individual islands, archipelagoes and ocean trenches – all on a continental scale.Earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunamis, however, are all also the result of the constant flux of the lithosphere – the rocky crust and the upper part of the mantle.An average tectonic plate may move around 40mm a year – roughly the same speed as a fingernail grows – while...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Webb telescope reaches final destination, a million miles from Earth

The James Webb Space Telescope has arrived at its cosmic parking spot a million miles away, bringing it a step closer to its mission to unravel the mysteries of the Universe, NASA said Monday. The delicate burn added 3.6 miles per hour (1.6 meters per second) to Webb's overall speed, just enough to bring it into a "halo" orbit around L2, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
sci-news.com

Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole Flares Irregularly and Unpredictably, Astronomers Find

Sagittarius A*, the 4.3-million-solar-mass black hole at the center of our Milky Way Galaxy, is a strong source of radio, X-rays and gamma rays. It also displays flaring emission in the X-ray band atop a steady, quiescent level, as well as in other wavebands, most prominently in the near-infrared. The physical process producing the flares is not fully understood and it is unclear if the flaring rate varies, although some recent works suggest it has reached unprecedented variability in recent years. Using over a decade of regular X-ray monitoring of NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, astronomers found that Sagittarius A* not only flares irregularly from day to day but also in the long term.
ASTRONOMY
carnegiescience.edu

The Milky Way’s feeding habits shine a light on dark matter

Pasadena CA—A new map of a dozen associations of moving stars—called stellar streams—orbiting within the Milky Way’s halo has brought astronomers one step closer to revealing the properties of the dark matter enveloping our galaxy and shaping the universe. Accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal, the map was produced by an international collaboration of astronomers, including several current and former Carnegie scientists.
ASTRONOMY
Shropshire Star

Astronomers take a closer look at dark matter enveloping Milky Way

The Milky Way has steadily grown over billions of years by consuming or ‘eating’ smaller stellar systems. Astronomers think they are one step closer to revealing the properties of dark matter enveloping the Milky Way. Stellar streams are long filaments of stars produced by the stretching action of...
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
7K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy