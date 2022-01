Meet Kona! Kona is a three-year-old black mouth cur/catahoula mix. Kona has been an inspiration to all who meet her! Her jaw was broken at one point and never healed properly. That is why her nose and bottom jaw grow the opposite way. But, does that slow Kona down? NOPE. She is ready to play, snuggle, and love! Kona is great with other dogs and people alike. She is really just looking for a nice human to give her all the love and attention she so deserves. If you are interested in Kona or any of the other foster pups at Farfels Farm, please visit farfels.com or call (303)443-7711.

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO