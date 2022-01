BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in New York City are still trying to trace a Glock 45 handgun with an extended 40-round magazine, which they said LaShawn McNeil obtained in Baltimore and used to shoot two officers in Harlem on Friday night. Police believe the weapon was stolen in 2017. Below is a picture of the gun used to shoot our officers. pic.twitter.com/TkcMR2tr83 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 22, 2022 Investigators later located an AR-15 assault rifle under McNeil’s mattress. A day after Officers Rivera and Mora were shot in Harlem, your NYPD detectives were still on the scene executing a court-authorized search which lead to...

