Colorado State

Coloradans Needing Eviction Support Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

The number of Coloradans seeking support for...

denver.cbslocal.com

VISTA.Today

Hiring Chesco: 62 Percent of Companies Predict Operations Will Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Image via Express Employment Professionals. Looking back over the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, company experiences varied widely across the United States with 32 percent saying they struggled quite a bit. However, 62 percent of businesses predict operations will return to pre-pandemic levels as we enter the new year, with another 27 percent believing this will happen further into 2022.
REAL ESTATE
KARE 11

MPCA: Air quality back to pre-pandemic levels

MINNESOTA, USA — In science, it's all about data and numbers, projections and forecasts. For years, the models predicted that fewer vehicles on the road would lead to less air pollution, but testing out that theory wasn’t easy, — until COVID came along. "COVID kind of provided...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS LA

LA County Sees Drop In COVID-19 Hospitalizations, But Transmission Rate Remains High

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The winter surge of coronavirus cases seems to be tapering slightly though medical professionals caution the public to maintain precautions. On Sunday, Los Angeles County reported 26,354 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 63 additional deaths. The number of patients in hospitals also dropped for a third day in a row to 4,568. But COVID-19 hospitalizations were up in Orange County and Riverside. On Saturday, there were 1,163 people hospitalized with infections in O.C., and 1,060 in Riverside. Despite the drop in cases and slight drop in hospitalizations, the rate of transmission remains high. “The last few shifts I worked, I definitely am feeling it plateauing so that is encouraging,” said Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Hospital. “It is not that things are getting any better yet, but they are not increasing and getting worse.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Unemployment Rate Drops To Pre-Pandemic Levels

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota’s unemployment rate dropped to pre-pandemic levels in December, hitting 3.1% for the first time since 2019. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says that the state lost about 2,000 jobs in December, but November employment numbers were revised to add 5,000 jobs, bringing the total gains to 13,600. “Today’s jobs report is a reminder that economic progress in these times is not a straight line,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “The good news remains that our economy is bursting with great job opportunities, and DEED will continue our proactive programs to Minnesota job-seekers across the state.” Job growth has been uneven yet rising since August of 2021, but people of color are still disproportionately impacted by unemployment. Compared to a 5.4% unemployment rate in December of 2021 for white people, Black Minnesotans saw an unemployment rate of 11.1%. Five sectors saw job loss in December, including financial activities, professional and business services, manufacturing, trade, and leisure and hospitality. However Minnesota gained jobs in information, education and health, government and construction sectors. The national unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in December.
MINNESOTA STATE
flyertalk.com

Data Shows Airfare Now Lower than Pre-Pandemic Levels

New data from aviation consortium Airlines for America shows the average airfare is now lower than it was before the pandemic began. There’s good news for those planning a trip in 2022: The average price you pay for airfare may be at the lowest point since 2000. The research...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Declining In Pennsylvania But Health Officials Urge Caution

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are declining, but health officials are warning it’s too early to let down our guard. The state averaged 15,294 new cases a day from Jan. 17-23, down about 10,000 from last week. The number of people hospitalized also dropped by 12.8%. “Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a news release. “What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate,” Klinepeter said. The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11,821 infections from Jan. 16-22, and 72 people also died during that time. A little over 75% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Average Positivity Rate Falling, But Massive Backlog Of Tests Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the state’s average positivity rate now on a downward trend following the arrival of the omicron variant, Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 35,504 new cases and 37 more deaths due to COVID-19, including one person in their 20s. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,264,935, which includes 41,935 reinfections. These figures include tests processed over the weekend. The health department admitted that there is a very large backlog in test reporting currently: “The recent surge of COVID-19 cases is creating the highest volume of lab reports since the beginning of...
MINNESOTA STATE
#Pandemic#Colorado Housing Connects
CBS Chicago

Pandemic Along With Other Conditions Are Leaving The City’s Homeless Resorting To CTA Trains For Shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) — The frigid weather, the financial toll of a pandemic, and overstrained homeless shelters. Homeless advocates say that combination is causing even more disorder for people struggling with homelessness. CBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas shows us how that challenge is affecting the CTA. Tim: What are some of the things you’ve seen on the train? CTA Rider: It’s easier to say what I haven’t seen. This is a CTA rider who won’t show his face or share his full name. “Safety has declined on the trains and I just want to try to be anonymous as possible.” But he will share the photos...
HOMELESS
CBS Denver

‘He Was Our Provider’: Young Colorado Father Mourned After COVID Battle

DENVER (CBS4) – Two years into the pandemic and while life is returning back to normal for many people, it’s everything but that for widow Bianca Enriquez. She and her family are left grieving the death of her husband. When her 29-year-old husband, Jesus Enriquez, tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 17, he thought it would quickly run its course. (credit: Enriquez family) “This was his first time catching COVID,” Bianca said. “He thought it was a part of it, he didn’t think that it would get to where he was so, so sick.” Bianca said Jesus caught the virus while working out in...
COLORADO STATE
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
Augusta Free Press

Continued Virginia unemployment claims at pre-pandemic levels

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday that the number of continued claims fell to pre-pandemic levels during the most recent filing week. For the filing week ending Jan. 15, continued weeks claimed totaled 7,059, which was a decrease of 1,131 claims from...
VIRGINIA STATE

