Hartford HealthCare, Quinnipiac announce 'transformative' health care education partnership

Hartford HealthCare and Quinnipiac University have announced an academic health care partnership they called "transformative."

The organizations said they will collaborate on lifelong learning and upskilling programs, strategies to grow talent and coordinated on-campus health care services.

Hartford HealthCare said it will make a $5 million philanthropic commitment to Quinnipiac over five years.

“We are thrilled to partner with a leading institution like Quinnipiac University to educate and prepare the next generation of healthcare workers which will address the future needs of our state,” said Hartford HealthCare president and CEO Jeffrey A. Flaks said in a statement. “This creative partnership will make a difference for the workforce ahead as we create new training and educational vehicles for colleagues and build an essential pipeline to many rewarding careers, beyond healthcare, right here in Connecticut.”