Man Sentenced for PPP Fraud Adds to Growing Number of Convictions for Swindling Government

MOBILE, AL – A Fort Worth, Texas man was sentenced to 68 months in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to court documents filed in connection with his guilty plea, Sanwon Demetrius Baldwin, 41, conspired with his co-defendant, Brittany Jannice Chapman, 27, to commit bank fraud and identity theft. The defendants carried out their fraudulent scheme by stealing mail from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes, altering stolen checks and money orders without authorization from their lawful owners, and making unlawful bank deposits and cash withdrawals.
