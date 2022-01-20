ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Sentenced for PPP Fraud Adds to Growing Number of Convictions for Swindling Government

By Ayumi Davis
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Johnson Eustache was convicted of fraudulently acquiring around $1.3 million through EIDL and PPP loans. He has been sentenced to five years in federal...

Comments / 5

Goonie
5d ago

Lol the real question is how many government officials has swindled the real American tax payers, that’s what we want to know

Vibe

Florida Man Charged With PPP Loan Fraud After Allegedly Misusing Millions To Buy Luxury Goods

A Florida man has been accused of misusing millions of dollars in coronavirus relief funding. According to the Department of Justice, Valesky Barosy and his accomplices allegedly received $2.1 million in loans and are accused of misusing the funds on luxury goods. He made his first court appearance on Wednesday (Dec. 29) on the federal charges of five counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, and one count of aggravated identity theft. The 27-year-old allegedly submitted fraudulent loan applications on behalf of himself and accomplices, aiming to gain more than $4.2 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The...
QC area woman sentenced to 3 years prison, ordered to repay $2.9 million to victims in fraud case

A Princeton, Iowa woman, Chelsea Lynn Gless, was sentenced on Jan. 7 by U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger to 36 months in prison for Mail Fraud. Gless, 32, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow her prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release Wednesday. Gless was also ordered to pay over $2.9 million in restitution to victims.
Gephardt Daily

Utah County man sentenced for fraud in Paycheck Protection Program loan

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Lehi resident Michael Leroi Douros has been sentenced to 28 months in prison after pleading guilty to fraud connected to a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Douros, 66, pleaded guilty to two counts of bank fraud, two counts of making a false...
Utah man sentenced to prison for investment fraud scheme

NORFOLK, Virginia (AP) — A Utah man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his part in a nationwide investment fraud scheme that targeted elderly victims and led to losses of nearly $30 million, officials said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for...
Nigerian man sentenced in Omaha for wire fraud

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – A United States District Judge has sentenced a Nigerian man to 41 months imprisonment for wire fraud on Monday. Judge Joseph F. Bataillon sentenced 37-year-old Jude Uzochukwu Ifeanyi of Nigeria to 41 months imprisonment with a one-year term of supervised release after his sentence. Judge...
Knoxville man sentenced to 18 months in prison for fraud related to COVID-19 relief funds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man will spend 18 months in prison after a judge sentenced him for defrauding programs that provided COVID-19 relief funds for businesses. The Attorney General's Office said Thursday that James Waylon Howell, 39, fraudulently applied for $154,700 worth of loans from the Payment Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program under the names of two businesses. They said the businesses did not qualify for relief funds.
Jury convicts Dayton businessman of fraud

DAYTON, Ohio – A federal jury has convicted a Dayton businessman of crimes related to the fraudulent diversion of funds from an insurance claim. Brian Higgins, 50, was found guilty of three counts of mail fraud and two counts of witness retaliation. The verdict was announced today following a...
Fort Worth man sentenced for fraud and ID theft involving stolen U.S. Mail

MOBILE, AL – A Fort Worth, Texas man was sentenced to 68 months in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to court documents filed in connection with his guilty plea, Sanwon Demetrius Baldwin, 41, conspired with his co-defendant, Brittany Jannice Chapman, 27, to commit bank fraud and identity theft. The defendants carried out their fraudulent scheme by stealing mail from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes, altering stolen checks and money orders without authorization from their lawful owners, and making unlawful bank deposits and cash withdrawals.
Sentencing rescheduled for PCB man in TRICARE fraud case

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The sentencing of a Panama City Beach man, who pled guilty to scamming the government out of millions, was rescheduled. Last year, Edward White Jr. pleaded guilty to a kickback scheme that defrauded TRICARE out of $42 million.Federal prosecutors say White and three others owned and operated Florida Pharmacy […]
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

