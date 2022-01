BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Crews in Baldwin County rescued one person and are searching for another after a boat sank on Lake Sinclair Tuesday night. According to Sgt. Bubba Stanford with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, it happened near Airport Island on Lake Sinclair at around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. He says they were able to rescue the woman, but the man still has not been found.

BALDWIN COUNTY, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO