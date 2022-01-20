Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues pens memoir

Muggsy Bogues is selected to the Charlotte Hornets 30th Anniversary Team. (Photo courtesy Hornets.com)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — He may have been the shortest player in NBA history at just 5′3″, but former Charlotte Hornets point guard Muggsy Bogues reigned tall over the Queen City during his 10 seasons with the team and still remains one of the all-time faces of the franchise.

Now, fans can learn more about his life and career in his memoir, “Muggsy: My Life from a Kid in the Projects to the Godfather of Small Ball.”

Described as “candid and insightful,” the book contains reflections on his legendary battles with Michael Jordan, John Stockton, and other generational stars of ‘80s and ‘90s hoops.

Bogues also shares stories on Hornets playoff runs, filming “Space Jam” and even watching a young Steph Curry grow up. In fact, Curry and former Hornet Alonzo Mourning wrote the book’s forewords.

The book is set to be released in April.

In 2018, Bogues was named to the Hornets 30th anniversary team. The former NBA star currently lives in Charlotte and is involved with youth and Jr. NBA basketball camps and clinics.

