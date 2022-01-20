ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues pens memoir

By Your704 Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tdVPS_0dqMjqt500
Muggsy Bogues is selected to the Charlotte Hornets 30th Anniversary Team. (Photo courtesy Hornets.com)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — He may have been the shortest player in NBA history at just 5′3″, but former Charlotte Hornets point guard Muggsy Bogues reigned tall over the Queen City during his 10 seasons with the team and still remains one of the all-time faces of the franchise.

Now, fans can learn more about his life and career in his memoir, “Muggsy: My Life from a Kid in the Projects to the Godfather of Small Ball.”

[ Fan Guide: Charlotte Hornets get uptown buzzing ]

Described as “candid and insightful,” the book contains reflections on his legendary battles with Michael Jordan, John Stockton, and other generational stars of ‘80s and ‘90s hoops.

Bogues also shares stories on Hornets playoff runs, filming “Space Jam” and even watching a young Steph Curry grow up. In fact, Curry and former Hornet Alonzo Mourning wrote the book’s forewords.

The book is set to be released in April.

In 2018, Bogues was named to the Hornets 30th anniversary team. The former NBA star currently lives in Charlotte and is involved with youth and Jr. NBA basketball camps and clinics.

(WATCH: Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues surprises 12-year-old fan for her birthday)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
kchi.com

Hornets Beat Lakers at Camdenton

The Chillicothe Boys Basketball team improved to 10-4 with a 51-48 win at Camdenton on Saturday afternoon. The Hornets had a big third quarter, outscoring the host team 21-10. Griff Bonderer led the Hornets with 23 points including three treys and six of nine free throws. Chace Corbin had 10...
NBA
WNCT

Siakam and Trent Jr. lead Raptors past Hornets, 125-113

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 24 points and matched his career high with 12 assists, and Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-best 32 for the Toronto Raptors in a 125-113 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. OG Anunoby added 24 points, Chris Boucher had 12, Malachi Flynn 11 and Dalano Banton 10 […]
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muggsy Bogues
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
John Stockton
Person
John Legend
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kyrie Irving’s bold 4-word response to James Harden becoming ‘poster-child’ for new rule changes

The Brooklyn Nets have been looking for ways to stack wins in the absence of their lethal scorer, Kevin Durant. Without KD, still nursing a sprained knee, Steve Nash’s team went to Target Center to take on Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since it was a road game, that meant Kyrie Irving and James Harden were both in the lineup Sunday.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
Parade

Meet Michael Jordan's Wife—and MVP!—Yvette Prieto, the Woman Who Scored His Heart

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has won six NBA championships, made No. 23 legendary over the course of his career and still has fans today who will line up around the block for a chance to grab a pair of his iconic Jordans. However, for as much of an icon he’s become thanks to his prowess on the court, he’s kept his personal life fairly quiet.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Called Her Ex-Boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser’

Not holding back! Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, split more than three years ago, but he’s not afraid to weigh in on her new romantic partners. The Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley during the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” she told costar Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Denzel Washington On Who Is The Greatest Basketball Player Of All Time: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game... When Michael Jordan Made That Famous Shot, And We Went Out To Dinner That Night..."

When it comes to the debate for being regarded as the greatest player of all time, usually people tend to choose either LeBron James or Michael Jordan. Even among them, the majority of people tend to tilt towards Jordan. After all, MJ achieved a lot of things in the NBA....
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Pat Riley On LeBron James: "LeBron Is In A Class Of His Own. He Is Michael, He Is Magic, He Is Kobe... You Take All Of These Great Players And Put Them In The Blender And Mix Them Up, LeBron James Got Something Of All Of Them In Him."

There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind when it comes to the greatness of LeBron James. James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, a point that no NBA fan, analyst, or former player could ever debate. LeBron has had a major impact on basketball and brought to light a style of play that is very unique.
NBA
sneakernews.com

Scottie Pippen’s 1992 Dream Team Sneakers Are Returning 30 Years Later

Scottie Pippen’s name popped up more than expected in 2021. Not for his hot takes in basketball analysis, or even for his attachment to his popular Nike footwear from the 1990s. The six-time NBA champion definitely made headlines for saying some controversial stuff to promote his new book Unguarded, a memoir that in part discusses the Bulls dynasty and playing with Jordan. Simply put, he wasn’t happy with The Last Dance, the 2020 ESPN documentary that gave fans the most one-on-one access to the GOAT; Pippen, who felt the shadow for the entirety of his career, about had it with his portrayal in the 10-part series.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
74K+
Followers
82K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy