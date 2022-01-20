ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

U.S. Supreme Court asked to hear Confederate statute case

By DENISE LAVOIE
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Two Richmond residents living near the site where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee stood for more than a century have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by the Supreme Court of Virginia that let state officials remove the towering monument.

In a petition filed with the high court Wednesday, lawyers for the landowners argued that former Gov. Ralph Northam did not have the authority to revoke an agreement to maintain the statue on state-owned land on Richmond's Monument Avenue.

Virginia promised to forever maintain the statue in 1887 and 1890 deeds transferring its state ownership. But the Supreme Court of Virginia sided with Northam last year, ruling that obligation no longer applied as "values change and public policy changes too" in a democracy.

The statue was removed in September. In their petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case, the residents argued that the the decision by Virginia's Supreme Court has implications beyond just the Lee statue.

“The impact of the decision of the Supreme Court of Virginia affirming Governor Northam’s removal order will be widespread and significant,” attorney Patrick McSweeney wrote in the petition.

“If this Virginia decision is followed, every contract entered into by a state government can be abrogated when a governor or a court — not the legislature — decides that the contract violates public policy. This would leave those who contract with state governments at the mercy of judges and executive or administrative officials who have no legitimate role in setting the Commonwealth’s public policy,” the petition states..

Northam announced his decision to remove the statue in June 2020, 10 days after George Floyd's death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer sparked protests over police brutality and racism in cities nationwide, including Richmond. The nationally recognized statue became the epicenter of a protest movement in Virginia after Floyd's death.

The unanimous ruling by the Supreme Court of Virginia cited testimony from historians who said the enormous statue was erected in 1890 to honor the southern white citizenry’s defense of a pre-Civil War life that depended on slavery and the subjugation of Black people.

More than a century later, its continued display “communicates principles that many believe to be inconsistent with the values the Commonwealth currently wishes to express,” the justices said.

It was not clear when the U.S. Supreme Court would decide whether to hear the case.

Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War. The city has removed more than a dozen other pieces of Confederate statuary on city land since Floyd’s death, which prompted the removal of Confederate monuments in cities across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Judge leaves New York indoor mask mandate in place, for now

A New York appeals judge left the state’s indoor mask mandate in place Tuesday while Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration appeals a lower court’s decision to overturn it. Judge Robert Miller granted the state’s request for a stay of a Long Island judge’s ruling Monday that the governor and health officials lacked authority to require masks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSOC Charlotte

Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule

The Biden administration has officially withdrawn a rule that would have required workers at big companies to get vaccinated or face regular COVID testing requirements. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the withdrawal Tuesday. But the agency said it still strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated. In early November,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WSOC Charlotte

Extremists see US power grid as target, gov't report warns

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Extremist groups in the United States appear to increasingly view attacking the power grid as a means of disrupting the country, according to a government report aimed at law enforcement agencies and utility operators. Domestic extremists “have developed credible, specific plans to attack electricity...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSOC Charlotte

Biscuit World workers say no to 1st W.Va. fast-food union

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — Workers at a West Virginia franchise of a regional fast-food restaurant on Tuesday rejected efforts to form a union that would have been the first of its kind in the state. Immediately after the vote, union organizers announced that they had filed unfair labor practice charges against the company.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSOC Charlotte

Judge temporarily restores New York's mask mandate

An appeals judge restored New York’s mask mandate Tuesday, a day after a judge in a lower court ruled that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration lacked the constitutional authority to order people to wear face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic. After hearing brief arguments, Appellate Division Justice Robert Miller...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
WSOC Charlotte

GOP map ties 'woke' Kansas enclave to Trump-loving areas

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — The Republicans who control the Kansas Legislature are close to passing a congressional redistricting plan that marries an eastern Kansas community proud of its "woke" politics to Trump-loving small towns and farms five hours west by car on the expansive and stark plains.
KANSAS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
74K+
Followers
82K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy