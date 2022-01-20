ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

USMNT embrace the cold as World Cup qualifying heats up

By Rory Carroll
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44mvY9_0dqMjFfY00

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Bone chilling conditions are forecast for the next three U.S. men's national team World Cup qualifying matches and the players on Wednesday said they were excited to battle the elements and their opponents.

Snow, frigid wind and sub-zero temperatures will likely greet the USMNT when they host El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio on Jan. 27, take on Canada in Ontario three days later, and close out the window against Honduras in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Feb. 2.

Defender Walker Zimmerman said the prospect of cold weather brought back memories of the USMNT's 1-0 win over Costa Rica in March 2013's Snow Clasico in Colorado.

"I'm really excited," Zimmerman told reporters on a call.

"I was talking to my wife over the break and I was saying, I want it to be freezing, I want it to be cold, I want it to snow. I want to be part of something so iconic, something like that game that I really remember seeing when I was growing up.

"And I think the guys are ready to embrace it."

Forward Paul Arriola said he and his team mates have played in cold weather before and trust in their support staff to help them get ready.

"The staff on the national team do a tremendous job, and we have full confidence in them to prepare us," he said.

"And we have our own duties as professional players and players on the national team to be ready for every possible condition.

"We'll embrace the cold, and it will be a really good environment for the fans as well."

The U.S. are second in the standings for the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers with 15 points, a point behind Canada and one ahead of rivals Mexico.

The top three in the eight-team group qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 with the fourth-placed finisher going into an intercontinental playoff for another spot.

The team are eager to put behind them the humiliating loss they suffered at the hands of Trinidad and Tobago in 2017, which prevented them reaching the World Cup in Russia and led to a complete rebuild.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
The Independent

Great Britain confirm 50-strong squad for Winter Olympics in Beijing

Great Britain will take a squad of 50 athletes to the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month after speed-skater Ellia Smeding was confirmed as the final member of the team on Monday.The team, featuring three returning medallists in Izzy Atkin, Laura Deas and Eve Muirhead is Britain’s smallest for a Winter Games since 2010 in Vancouver, when Amy Williams won the only medal in women’s skeleton.The 23-year-old Smeding, whose boyfriend Cornelius Kersten is also in the team, is the first British long-track speed-skater to qualify for a Games since Kim Ferran and Mandy Horsepool in 1980.Smeding said: “Being part of...
WORLD
Colorado Rapids

Kaye, Acosta Called Up to Final World Cup Qualifiers Squads

With the 2022 Qatar World Cup fast approaching, the Honduran and Canadian national teams have announced their respective rosters for the upcoming final round of qualifying matches. Rapids' midfielders Mark-Anthony Kaye and Bryan Acosta have been named to the Canada and Honduras national team squads to represent their countries in the final round.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Arriola
Person
Walker Zimmerman
NBC4 Columbus

Crew’s Gyasi Zardes and Milos Degenek called up for World Cup qualifiers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus Crew players will be with their national teams over the next week for World Cup qualifying. Striker Gyasi Zardes has been included in the final roster for the United States and defender Milos Degenek has been called-up to the Australia squad for the winter World Cup qualifiers. Zardes will […]
MLS
The Independent

Five best Team GB medal hopes for 2022 Winter Olympics

Team GB head to Beijing 2022 hoping to win a record medal tally. Having secured five medals at Sochi 2014, Great Britain matched that total four years later in Pyeongchang. While lacking the overall cross-sport competitiveness, they will travel to China with more than a handful of viable medal contenders. Great Britain have named a 50-athlete team for the event, hoping to better a performance of a sole gold and four bronzes last time around.Here are five of Team GB’s best hopes of a medal at Beijing 2022:Dave Ryding, men’s slalom (alpine skiing)Fresh from becoming the British winner of and...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usmnt#Canada#Costa Rica#El Salvador
The Independent

Novak Djokovic return date confirmed following Australian visa saga

Novak Djokovic is set to return to action at next month’s ATP Tour event in Dubai.The world number one is on the entry list for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which begin on 21 February.It is set to be Djokovic’s first appearance since his deportation from Australia ahead of the Australian Open earlier this month.The 34-year-old has not spoken publicly since returning to Serbia but has been photographed on a trip to Montenegro.Entrants to Dubai do not need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and it is a tournament Djokovic has often played in the past, with the 34-year-old winning the title five times.Djokovic is likely to find his playing options severely limited if he remains unvaccinated, and will probably be unable to play at the big events in Indian Wells and Miami in March. Read More Novak Djokovic told he’s ‘not bigger’ than Australian OpenDaniil Medvedev insists he has no ‘issues’ with Australian Open crowdGrand Prix boss says F1 won’t have visa drama seen with Djokovic at Australian Open
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Tsitsipas hammers Sinner to book Australian Open semis spot

MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas will be hoping it is third time lucky in an Australian Open semi-final after his scintillating 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory against Jannik Sinner in the last eight on Wednesday at Rod Laver Arena. The fourth seed, a semi-finalist in Melbourne in 2019...
TENNIS
Reuters

Sydney Olympics rings champion Csollany dead at 51

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci led the tributes to 2000 Sydney Olympics rings champion Szilveszter Csollany, who died on Monday aged 51. Hungarian media said he had been hospitalised in December due to COVID-19 and had spent weeks on a ventilator.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

290K+
Followers
272K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy