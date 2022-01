ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after an early morning argument over food in a St. Louis supermarket ended in a double shooting and fiery car crash. The incident began after 1 a.m. at Northway Supermarket on 5590 W. Florissant Avenue. According to a police report, a 36-year-old woman got into an argument with an employee over food availability. When she was denied her order, she pulled out a gun and waved it at an employee and then fired it at another. Neither employee was struck.

