Pistons welcome back veteran McGruder after deal comes unraveled

Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 117-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. HEADING HOME – The last stop on a lengthy road trip is one that prompts anxiety for coaches, but the Pistons put up as much of a fight as Dwane Casey could have hoped to get – and it took an MVP-level performance from the league’s reigning MVP for Denver to pull out the win. Nikola Jokic finished with 34 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and hit four clutch free throws in the final minute. After Denver closed the third quarter on an 11-1 run to push the Pistons 16 points down, Detroit responded with a 14-2 run to open the fourth quarter and get back within four with eight minutes to go and got even at 109 on Cory Joseph’s lane jumper with 1:45 to play. After Joseph again tied the game at 111, the Pistons got a stop and had a chance to take the lead, but Joseph had the ball poked away and Saddiq Bey – who hit two key triples late – fouled Jokic in the backcourt. Jokic’s two foul shots with 40 seconds left put Denver ahead. The Pistons committed their 21st turnover, though, when Saddiq Bey stepped out of bounds. Denver wound up scoring 28 points off of 22 Pistons turnovers. Denver opened the game by making 11 of its first 13 shots, but the Pistons weathered the barrage and actually came out of the first quarter with a one-point lead. Thanks to a brilliant second-quarter stretch from Cade Cunningham, they overcame a 10-point deficit by closing the half on an 18-8 run to get to halftime tied at 60. Cunningham followed up Friday’s 25-point outing at Utah – one in which he also posted six rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocked shots – with 18 points, five rebounds and eight assists at Denver. The Pistons won’t have much of a chore digesting the game plan for their next outing – they host Denver on Tuesday.

