Pistons welcome back veteran McGruder after deal comes unraveled

Detroit News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento — The NBA can be very unforgiving for building brotherhood bonds and putting roots into a city as a new home and other players as teammates. It could be here one day and gone the next. Such was the case with Pistons guard Rodney McGruder, who has been one of...

NBA

Pistons push Nuggets to the wire but come up short

Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 117-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. HEADING HOME – The last stop on a lengthy road trip is one that prompts anxiety for coaches, but the Pistons put up as much of a fight as Dwane Casey could have hoped to get – and it took an MVP-level performance from the league’s reigning MVP for Denver to pull out the win. Nikola Jokic finished with 34 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and hit four clutch free throws in the final minute. After Denver closed the third quarter on an 11-1 run to push the Pistons 16 points down, Detroit responded with a 14-2 run to open the fourth quarter and get back within four with eight minutes to go and got even at 109 on Cory Joseph’s lane jumper with 1:45 to play. After Joseph again tied the game at 111, the Pistons got a stop and had a chance to take the lead, but Joseph had the ball poked away and Saddiq Bey – who hit two key triples late – fouled Jokic in the backcourt. Jokic’s two foul shots with 40 seconds left put Denver ahead. The Pistons committed their 21st turnover, though, when Saddiq Bey stepped out of bounds. Denver wound up scoring 28 points off of 22 Pistons turnovers. Denver opened the game by making 11 of its first 13 shots, but the Pistons weathered the barrage and actually came out of the first quarter with a one-point lead. Thanks to a brilliant second-quarter stretch from Cade Cunningham, they overcame a 10-point deficit by closing the half on an 18-8 run to get to halftime tied at 60. Cunningham followed up Friday’s 25-point outing at Utah – one in which he also posted six rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocked shots – with 18 points, five rebounds and eight assists at Denver. The Pistons won’t have much of a chore digesting the game plan for their next outing – they host Denver on Tuesday.
NBA
Detroit News

Pistons' McGruder making most of playing time since deal with Denver nixed

Detroit — Pistons guard Rodney McGruder is averaging 13.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in the four games since returning to the Pistons after the trade that would’ve sent him and Brooklyn’s 2022 second-round pick to the Denver Nuggets for forward Bol Bol. It was voided after Detroit found an issue with Bol’s physical.
NBA
Detroit News

Pistons' fourth-quarter rally falls short to Nuggets, 117-111

Denver — This time, it wasn’t the third quarter that did the Pistons in, as has happened so many times this season. The third quarter wasn’t good, as the Denver Nuggets used a 16-point advantage to pull ahead. Instead of folding, the Pistons had a bounce-back fourth...
NBA
Detroit News

Detroit News 2021-22 Pistons midseason grades

Go through the gallery above to view Rod Beard's midseason grades for the 2021-22 Detroit Pistons. Click here if you’re having trouble viewing the gallery. The Pistons are a little more than halfway through the season, and like last year, it’s been a bit of a struggle. Much of the subpar 11-35 record can be attributed to COVID issues and injuries, which have limited the Pistons to a handful of games with their top starting lineup.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Marc Stein Says That If The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook To The Rockets, Houston Is Expected To Immediately Enter Buyout Talks With Him

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan Once Called Him At 4 AM And Picked Him Up On His Private Jet To Play Golf After A Playoff Loss: "I'm Coming To Get You, We'll Go Play Some Golf. Season Is Over, You Need To Get Away."

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s John Wall News

Will John Wall be moved ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline next month?. According to a report from The Athletic, multiple teams are monitoring the Houston Rockets situation ahead of the trade deadline. Wall, a five-time NBA All-Star in Washington, has not been playing in Houston this season. He’s...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Says He'd Call Out Magic Johnson If He Criticized His Lakers: "I'd Say, 'If Magic Got Something To Say, Well, Then He Has To Come Over And Say It To Us, To My Face.'"

The 2021/22 NBA season has everybody in the Lakers Nation trying to find solutions to a situation that seemingly doesn't have any. Fans, analysts, former and current players have had something to say about the Purple and Gold, but nobody has actually offered the solution to this. Magic Johnson, James...
NBA

