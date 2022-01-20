Big Bend National Park to start road resurfacing project

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest is holding a community glass art project as part of their remodel of the Fredda Turner Durham Children’s Museum. The project gives anyone under the age of 18 a chance to submit a hot air balloon design, colored on a printout available through the link below. 10 winning designs will be chosen for Texas glass artist, Simon Waranch to turn into blown glass sculptures.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO