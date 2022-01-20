ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Big Bend National Park to start road resurfacing project

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Big Bend National Park has announced a three-month road resurfacing project in several areas of the park. The project will be focused on cleaning, prepping and resurfacing...

www.newswest9.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

Local traffic alerts to be aware of starting Jan. 24

TEXAS, USA — The following road work projects could impact traffic in several local areas starting Monday. ODESSA – Starting Monday and extending through Feb. 4, drivers should expect delays between Sixth Street and Eighth Street as Atmos Energy works on a gas main line on Harless Avenue. There will be a northbound right-hand lane closure in place. However, Cameron Elementary drive approaches will remain open for use.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Three story mural approved by Odessa City Council

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa City Council has approved a design proposal by Ernesto Maranje. The mural will be on a city parking garage adjacent to the Downtown Marriott Hotel and Conference Center. The mural will be three stories and is expected to be completed in the spring of...
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
NewsWest 9

Museum of the Southwest holds Permian Basin community glass art contest

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest is holding a community glass art project as part of their remodel of the Fredda Turner Durham Children’s Museum. The project gives anyone under the age of 18 a chance to submit a hot air balloon design, colored on a printout available through the link below. 10 winning designs will be chosen for Texas glass artist, Simon Waranch to turn into blown glass sculptures.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy