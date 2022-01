Joe Biden is the worst president of my lifetime and might just be the worst president in American history. Politics is full of hyperbole. Politics is full of hyperbole and partisanship, and every four to eight-year cycle, those that disagree with the platform or the party of the president in power find themselves thinking we've arrived at hell in a handbasket. It couldn't possibly be worse than this. I've always had an aversion to that type of hyperbole. But the last two years have lived up not only to every conspiracy theory, but they've lived up to everybody's exaggeration.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO