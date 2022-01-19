Biden predicts Russian invasion of Ukraine but says 'minor incursion' may prompt discussion over consequences

Joe Scarborough was not impressed by President Joe Biden’s press conference, saying it failed to project an image of strength to America’s adversaries. As Morning Joe broke down the conference on Thursday, they focused on the moment when Biden suggested that a “minor incursion” could happen in Ukraine as Russia continues to amass military forces on the country’s eastern borders. Biden’s remarks seemed to suggest that the U.S. might not act against Russia over a “minor incursion,” though White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement after the presser to clarify such an event “will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our Allies.”

