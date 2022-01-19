ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden predicts Russian invasion of Ukraine but says 'minor incursion' may prompt discussion over consequences

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Lead panel discusses....

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

‘Terrible Moment’: Joe Scarborough Blasts Biden’s ‘Minor Incursion’ Ukraine Comment, Says Putin, Xi See Him as ‘Weak’

Joe Scarborough was not impressed by President Joe Biden’s press conference, saying it failed to project an image of strength to America’s adversaries. As Morning Joe broke down the conference on Thursday, they focused on the moment when Biden suggested that a “minor incursion” could happen in Ukraine as Russia continues to amass military forces on the country’s eastern borders. Biden’s remarks seemed to suggest that the U.S. might not act against Russia over a “minor incursion,” though White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement after the presser to clarify such an event “will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our Allies.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
NBC News

White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

WASHINGTON — The White House believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, warning that an “extremely dangerous situation” is building along the Ukrainian border. "We believe we're now at a stage where Russia could at any point...
POTUS
CBS DFW

‘It’s A Great Concern For Us’ Ukrainians In North Texas Worried About Possible Russian Invasion.

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As tension builds along the Ukrainian-Russian border, those who are from the country or are of Ukrainian descent are watching each development closely. “It’s a great concern for us Ukrainians abroad and for the entire world I believe right now,” said Marta Petrash, who was born and raised in Ukraine. Chrystya Geremesz holds a sign in support of Ukraine as a possible Russian invasion looms. (credit: Nick Starling/CBSDFW.com) Petrash lived in Ukraine when the country was in the Soviet Union. She believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to return to those days. “I feel like Russia wants to reverse...
TEXAS STATE
Gazette

'There are no minor incursions' pleads Ukraine leader after Biden remarks

BERLIN/KYIV (Reuters) -Western countries sought to project unity over Ukraine on Thursday, after U.S. President Joe Biden suggested allies were split over how to react to any "minor incursion" from Russia, prompting Kyiv's leader to plead that there was no such thing. "We want to remind the great powers that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin warned of ‘enormous consequences’ as Biden says Russian invasion would change world

Joe Biden has said there would be “enormous consequences” globally if Russia invaded Ukraine.An estimated 100,000 or so Russian troops are amassed on the Ukraine border. Mr Biden said if Vladimir Putin were to order them to move in “it would be the largest invasion since World War II, it would change the world.”He added: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade ... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Sources told the Independent that the United States was preparing economic sanctions aiming to “maximise...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden readies 8,500 US troops over possible Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Pentagon announced on Monday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has placed 8,500 U.S. troops on “heightened preparedness to deploy” as a Russian invasion of Ukraine appears imminent. “I’m going to provide some facts on these preparations that will reinforce our commitment to NATO and to the NATO...
MILITARY
CNN

CNN

847K+
Followers
128K+
Post
675M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy