La Crosse County committee to study policing moves toward formation

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The possibility of establishing a committee to study policing in La Crosse County is inching toward fruition, with members of the group possibly being named in February.

A list of nominees representing a broad range of the community is being prepared, with former La Crosse County Board Chairwoman Tara Johnson heading the committee, Monica Kruse said Wednesday in an update to the county Criminal Justice Management Council.

Kruse, a CJMC member who also chairs the county board, said the roster will be presented to the county’s Judiciary and Law Committee next month for possible action at the county board level, also in February.

On that timeline, the committee might meet as early as March, Kruse said.

Such a committee, under a CJMC resolution passed last fall, has been bandied about for months, in part because of disagreements over whether it would be a police oversight unit or an advisory group and other issues.

Among other things, the group would study whether to establish a committee to study police practices and what its role might be.

