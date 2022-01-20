ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Arrest made in connection with the murder of Tijuana journalist

By Salvador Rivera
borderreport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIJUANA (Border Report) — A Baja California state government official has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the murder of Tijuana photojournalist Margarito Martínez, who was shot and killed earlier this week outside his home. Initial reports stated a gunman walked up to Martínez’s...

www.borderreport.com

