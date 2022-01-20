Arrest made in connection with the murder of Tijuana journalist

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Authorities say two people have been arrested following the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Victorville. Deven Dalton of Hesperia died after being shot in the 13700 block of Bear Valley Road in Victorville on January 13th. It was then that authorities responded and located Dalton, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Dalton was taken to a hospital where he died. During the course of the investigation into his death, authorities identified two suspects: Kody Lee McDufienunnery, 18, of Los Angeles and Christine Kathleen Proffitt, 19, of Victorville. McDufienunnery was booked on suspicion of murder, while Proffitt was booked on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact. Anyone with information about this investigation was asked to contact Detective Bryan Sprague at (909) 387-3589.

VICTORVILLE, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO