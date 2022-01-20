ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Madison Chock and Evan Bates Perform One of Ice Dancing's Most Difficult Lifts

By Amanda Prahl
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the most mesmerizing parts of ice dancing are the lifts performed by the teams, and three-time Olympians Madison Chock and Evan Bates certainly know how to deliver. At the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships, Chock and Bates impressed the crowd and judges alike with their rhythm dance lift, which...

