HHW Gaming: Carrie-Anne Moss & Angela Bassett Star In Newest ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ Trailer

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
 6 days ago

Horizon Forbidden West

Two big names in Hollywood are a part of Aloy’s new adventure in Horizon Forbidden West .

We’re literally a month away from the arrival of Horizon Forbidden West , the follow-up to the fantastic first game Horizon Zero Dawn . PlayStation shared a new story-focused trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel developed by Guerrilla Games to mark the occasion.

This latest trailer combines cut scenes and gameplay captured on the PS5 console. In it, we see Aloy still fighting to save what’s left of humanity while navigating the post-apocalyptic world full of deadly machines and warring tribes. Picking up where the last game left off, Aloy’s next challenge is stopping the blight affecting the machines, turning them against humans, and threatening to inflict hunger on the tribes.

To do so, Aloy must travel to the Forbbiden West, aka San Francisco, where she will discover more dangerous tribes and even deadlier creatures.

Aloy won’t be alone in her mission to stop the blight. Joining her on her quest are fan favorites Varl and Eren and some fresh faces in Zo, Alva, and Kotallo.

Also returning is the still mysterious Sylens (Lance Reddick), who revealed his sinister intentions after Aloy defeated the rogue artificial intelligence that betrayed him, Hades. We also see Hekarro, the Chief of the Tenakth tribe, and Tilda (Carrie-Anne Moss). According to PlayStation’s blog post for the trailer, she is described as a mysterious character with a special connection to the past.

The machines affected by The Blight are not the only obstacle in Aloy’s way. She will also face the Regalla (Angela Bassett) and her dangerous tribe that is learning how to control the machines the same way Aloy did, thanks to Sylens.

While Xbox is out here dropping billions on Activision Blizzard , Sony has been mum on the matter, and understandably they so, they got games like Horizon Forbidden West in the pipeline. PS4 and PS5 owners can get their hands on the game on February 18, step into the newest trailer below.

