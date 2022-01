The time has finally come for Amy Slaton and her husband Michael Halterman to move out of their duplex. It’s been a long journey for the Slaton sisters, and one has made a lot of progress since the beginning of 1000 lb Sisters than the other. After losing over 150 lbs and welcoming baby Gage into the world, the next step for Amy was to move to a bigger family home.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO