ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, ND

KX Conversation: Preston Obrigewitsch talks the NDTA Dart Tournament

KX News
KX News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a7MJw_0dqMcRlZ00

Starting Thursday, the North Dakota Tournament Association’s Dart Tournament gets underway in Dickinson.

To tell us all about it, Preston Obrigewitsch, owner of Badlands Music, joined us for our Jan. 19 edition of KX Conversation.

We discussed how busy he and his team are setting up for everything, how many players they expect, the economic impact an event like this has and much more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Minot ice dancing duo wins US Junior Championship

A Minot native and her ice dance partner competed in the U.S. Junior Figure Skating Championship at the beginning of January. In only their second year together, the pair won the top prize in their division while also setting a new personal best. For most teenage athletes competing for a national championship is unheard of, […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Hockey: DCB Women’s Hockey team ranked #2 in the west region

The Dakota College at Bottineau Women’s Hockey team is putting up an impressive season in only their second year as a program. Currently, the Lady Jacks are ranked #2 in the west region of the ACHA Division II standings. Head Coach Reed Loucks said he is impressed with how his girls have played against their […]
BOTTINEAU, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickinson, ND
State
North Dakota State
Dickinson, ND
Sports
KX News

After the Whistle: Need for hockey officials continues into winter sports season

The need for sports officials continues deep into the winter sports season. However, while finding someone to officiate a basketball game might be tough, the candidate pool for hockey is even smaller. It’s problem schools and clubs are facing, nationwide. But the state’s referee-in-chief says that isn’t necessarily the case here. “It’s always a little […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Class B Basketball: Linton-HMB sweeps E-K-M at home

Tuesday night in Linton was action packed as the girl’s teams met for a top ten matchup, while the boy’s game came down to the final seconds. Girls Scores:Linton-HMB (57), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (32)Standing Rock (29), Shiloh Christian (76) Boys Scores:Linton-HMB (51), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (48)Glen Ullin-Hebron (61), Bowman county (69)
LINTON, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kx Conversation#Ndta Dart Tournament#Badlands Music
KX News

Swimming: Minot wins big in the pool

Four WDA boys swim teams were back in the pool on Saturday for the Minot Invite. Bismarck, Legacy and Grand Forks all travelled to Minot for the meet. Team Final Scores:Minot 663Bismarck 442 Grand Forks 326Legacy 272
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Basketball: Minot soars to seventh straight win

The Minot Magicians’ win streak is still alive as they extended it to seven games on Saturday night. The Magi hosted the only game in the WDA as Mandan made the trip north for a conference battle. It was a battle back and forth in the first half before the Magi pulled away to an […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Nominations for 2022 North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award open

Do you know of a North Dakota farmer, rancher or landowner dedicated to improving the health of their soil? Nominations for the 2022 North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award are now open. To tell us more about it in our Jan. 25 edition of KX Conversation, David Bailey from the Sand County Foundation joined us. Bailey […]
AGRICULTURE
KX News

Meet the Bismarck restaurant owner competing on Top Chef

You may know Stephanie Miller as the chef and owner of Butterhorn in Bismarck, and soon, you’ll get to see her compete against 14 other contestants on the latest season of Top Chef in Houston. Miller grew up in a large family and began cooking for everyone by herself at a young age — she’s […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy