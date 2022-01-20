News: Signature Theatre to Recognize Carol Burnett with the 2022 Stephen Sondheim Award

Prize Will Be Awarded at the Kennedy Center at a Gala Performance on April 24, 2022. (WASHINGTON)—The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will present the 23rd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to Jon Stewart on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. The Prize, which is named to honor one of the world’s greatest humorists, will be awarded at a gala performance featuring some of the biggest names in comedy. This year’s ceremony, the first since 2019 due to the pandemic, marks the 23rd year that the Kennedy Center’s marquee comedy award will be presented and broadcast nationally. Sponsorship packages for the Mark Twain Prize gala performance are on sale now and can be reserved online or through the Development Office by emailing mtp@kennedy-center.org. Performance-only tickets will go on sale to Kennedy Center Members on February 9 at 12 p.m., and to the general public on February 11 at 12 p.m.

