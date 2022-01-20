ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News: Signature Theatre to Recognize Carol Burnett with the 2022 Stephen Sondheim Award

By News Desk (organization-submitted press release)
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Carol Burnett is a multitude of talents. I congratulate all of them.” – Stephen Sondheim. Arlington, VA – On May 16, 2022, Virginia’s Tony Award®-winning Signature Theatre will honor Carol Burnett with the company’s eleventh Stephen Sondheim Award. The Stephen Sondheim Award will be presented at a black-tie Gala Benefit and...

