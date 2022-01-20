ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

FEMA gives upcoming schedule for Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjgCk_0dqMbNRg00

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Since December’s major disaster declaration for the severe storms and tornadoes, FEMA and the Commonwealth say they have operated 18 Disaster Recovery Centers in the affected areas of Western Kentucky.

Here are the expected schedules for six mobile recovery centers. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time on the advertised days:

  • Ohio County: Friday, Jan. 21 to Saturday, Jan. 22 .

Community Center/Justice Department, 130 E. Washington, Hartford, KY 42347

  • Lyon County: Friday, Jan. 21 to Friday, Jan. 25. Closed Sunday, Jan. 23.

Old Convention Center, 3311 Lee S. Jones Park Road, Eddyville, KY 42038

  • Logan County : Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 26 .

Local County Extension Services, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville KY 4226

The following recovery centers open at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24 and will close Tuesday, Jan. 25:

  • Taylor County : Old Firehouse, 1563 Greensburg Road, Campbellsville, KY 42718
  • Barren County : Cave City Police Department, 103 Duke St., Cave City, KY 42127
  • Marion County : 223 N. Spalding Ave., Lebanon, KY 40033

We spoke with a FEMA representative and they told us due to inclement weather, the Mobile Registration Center in Marshall County will be opening at 10 a.m. rather than its usual time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

