FEMA gives upcoming schedule for Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Since December’s major disaster declaration for the severe storms and tornadoes, FEMA and the Commonwealth say they have operated 18 Disaster Recovery Centers in the affected areas of Western Kentucky.

Here are the expected schedules for six mobile recovery centers. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time on the advertised days:

Ohio County: Friday, Jan. 21 to Saturday, Jan. 22 .

Community Center/Justice Department, 130 E. Washington, Hartford, KY 42347

Lyon County: Friday, Jan. 21 to Friday, Jan. 25. Closed Sunday, Jan. 23.

Old Convention Center, 3311 Lee S. Jones Park Road, Eddyville, KY 42038

Logan County : Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 26 .

Local County Extension Services, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville KY 4226

The following recovery centers open at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24 and will close Tuesday, Jan. 25:

Taylor County : Old Firehouse, 1563 Greensburg Road, Campbellsville, KY 42718

: Old Firehouse, 1563 Greensburg Road, Campbellsville, KY 42718 Barren County : Cave City Police Department, 103 Duke St., Cave City, KY 42127

: Cave City Police Department, 103 Duke St., Cave City, KY 42127 Marion County : 223 N. Spalding Ave., Lebanon, KY 40033

We spoke with a FEMA representative and they told us due to inclement weather, the Mobile Registration Center in Marshall County will be opening at 10 a.m. rather than its usual time.

