The Salvation Army of Lake Isabella accepted donations Saturday, Dec. 18, as part of its mission to help those in need during the season of giving. From early morning to 1 p.m., they served hot dogs, chips, drinks and sweets, along with giving away brand new winter coats for the kids, gently used clothing, boxes of food and so much more. Yolanda Ramirez Ochoa and her crew of volunteers made this event fun for a lot of families.

LAKE ISABELLA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO