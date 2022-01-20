ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petition opposing Stanford’s COVID-19 booster mandate gets 1,700 signatures

 6 days ago

More than 1,700 people have signed a petition calling on administrators at Stanford University to repeal their COVID-19 booster vaccine mandate for students.

The petition, created last week by 23-year-old PhD student Monte Fischer, quickly gained the attention of students, alumni and professors opposed to the university’s Dec. 16 order , which requires that all students provide proof of a booster dose by the end of the month, exempting only those with approved religious or medical exemptions.

“We are not anti-booster or anti-vaccination,” Fischer wrote in the petition . “We are pro-bodily autonomy, and support the rights of Stanford students to evaluate the data and make their own medical choices.”

More than 95% of Stanford’s students have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the university’s dashboard , which does not include booster data. Stanford has led several clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

