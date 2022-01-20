ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter blocks billionaire Ricardo Salinas account, citing abusive behavior

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Twitter said on Wednesday it has blocked the account of Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego due to abusive behavior.

The social media company did not detail why Salinas had been blocked, but said on its help center that an account “may not engage in harassing situations directed at one person or incite others to do so.

“We consider abusive behavior any attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence another person’s voice,” it added.

Last week, Salinas, the owner of Banco Azteca SA bank engaged in a dispute with Mexican journalist Denise Dresser, making comments on Twitter about her appearance that the company said had violated its rules.

A spokesman for Salinas declined to comment.

Salinas said on his Telegram account that he would use his Telegram, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts until he resolved the “issue” with Twitter. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Liam Payne Creates Twitter Account Dedicated To NFTs

Liam Payne is the latest, and surely not the last, celebrity to get in on the NFT craze. On Tuesday, January 25, the singer announced that he would be creating a whole new Twitter account solely to talk about crypto. "And yes, I'll still be using this account too!" Payne...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denise Dresser
UPI News

Twitter bans Wordle-spoiling bot account

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Twitter suspended a bot account that spams players of the smartphone game Wordle, shielding fans of the word-guessing puzzle from rude messages and spoilers. The social media company suspended @wordlinator on Monday. The bot would access the app's code and automatically respond to tweets mentioning the game.
INTERNET
ktwb.com

Twitter suspends hundreds of accounts promoting Philippines’ Marcos

MANILA (Reuters) – Twitter said on Friday it had suspended hundreds of accounts that were promoting Philippines presidential election candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr, which it said had violated rules on spam and manipulation. Veteran politician Marcos https://reut.rs/3cgfgEC, 64, the son of the late dictator overthrown in a 1986 “people...
INTERNET
kfgo.com

Mexican tycoon Salinas denounces ‘censorship’ for suspension of Twitter account

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas, whose businesses span retail, banking and the media, has denounced “censorship” by Twitter Inc, after it suspended his account for violating the platform’s abusive behavior policy. “Freedom of expression should have no limits,” Salinas said in a video...
INTERNET
spectrumlocalnews.com

Twitter blocks account of Mexican magnate

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Online social platform Twitter has suspended the account of one of Mexico’s wealthiest men and a close ally of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for alleged violations of its abuse and harassment policies. Ricardo Salinas Pliego, a magnate with large operations in...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican#Banco Azteca Sa Bank#Tiktok
BBC

Backlash as US billionaire dismisses Uyghur abuse

Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya is under fire for saying that he - and most Americans - "don't care" about abuses against the Uyghur minority in China. Mr Palihapitiya, a part-owner of San Francisco's basketball team, made the comments during a podcast discussion of whether President Joe Biden's action on the issue had helped him politically.
ECONOMY
knowtechie.com

How to block words and phrases on Twitter

If you’re tired of seeing certain topics on Twitter or wish to avoid spoilers, muting words and phrases is an excellent way to curate your feed. You even have some control over how long blocking occurs for each entry, which means you don’t need to jump back into your settings once you’ve seen the thing you didn’t want spoiled.
INTERNET
Sacramento Bee

Twitter No Longer Blocked in Nigeria After Making Concessions

Nigerians can tweet again without fear of repercussions. The Nigerian government on Jan. 13 lifted the ban on Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report after the social media platform agreed to open a local office, among other agreements with authorities in the West African country. Twitter will establish a...
INTERNET
pymnts.com

Santander, Billionaire Salinas Express Interest in Citibanamex Acquisition

Banco Santander SA and billionaire Ricardo Salinas are all among the players considering acquiring Citibanamex, Citigroup’s Mexican retail banking business. Salinas’ comments, made on Twitter on Tuesday (Jan. 11), came hours after reports that Citigroup was closing its consumer, small business and middle market banking operations in Mexico to focus on other areas.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Mustafa Ali/WWE Standoff, Ali Blocks WWE Related Twitter Account

Well that got serious. There have been a lot of changes in WWE over the last year and a half, with all kinds of wrestlers being let go from the company. That has caused a huge shakeup within the company and changed the way that wrestlers see WWE. That means some wrestlers might want to leave before they are let go, but that is not always going to be granted. Now things have gone in a different direction.
WWE
Deadline

NBC Walks Tightrope In Coverage Of Beijing Olympics Amid Diplomatic Boycott And Human Rights Furor

NBC Sports this week made the not-too-surprising announcement that much of its Beijing Olympics team would be covering next month’s Winter Games from afar, in Stamford, CT, as the Covid pandemic once again disrupts the event. But the international outcry over human rights abuses in China, leading to a U.S. diplomatic boycott, has put extra scrutiny on how the network covers the Games, starting with the telecast of the opening ceremonies on February 4, with Mike Tirico hosting from Beijing and Today‘s Savannah Guthrie in the states. Human rights groups already have called on NBC and other broadcasters to drop plans to...
STAMFORD, CT
Android Headlines

Want To Mute An Account On Twitter? Here's How You Can

We’ve all been annoyed by posts from a fellow Twitter user’s account. But sometimes we don’t have the luxury of being able to block the account. Although that’s not the only way to silence an account. Whether for personal or professional reasons, that’s the purpose of this guide, in fact. Here, we’ll show you exactly how to mute an account on Twitter. And you don’t even need Twitter Blue to get it done.
INTERNET
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

290K+
Followers
272K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy