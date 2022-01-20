ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Easy Homemade Chocolate Syrup

By Kristina Vänni
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy grandma (who lived to be 97) was known to enjoy a bowl of ice cream for dinner later in her life every once in a while. And it was frequently...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Arby's Bringing Sweet Treat Back to Menu

Something sweet is headed to Arby's! The beloved fast food chain is officially bringing back its fan-favorite Mint Chocolate Shake. Dubbed the chain's version of McDonald's beloved Shamrock Shake, Arby's Mint Chocolate Shake features a mint chocolate-flavored shake that is topped with mouth-watering toppings including whipped topping, real Andes candy pieces, and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

You've Been Eating Hot Dogs Wrong This Whole Time

Whether it's at a baseball game or a Fourth of July cookout, hot dogs have a long history in the United States that combines historical facts, urban legends, and cultural influences. The food was believed to have been introduced by German street vendors who immigrated to New York in the 19th century (via HISTORY). Hot dogs have found themselves becoming a popular snack for hungry Americans who are in the mood for something cheap and filling. But, no matter where you go, you'll find that every person and state has their unique way of enjoying a red-hot frankfurter — from the cream cheese and onions-stuffed Seattle dog to the chili and mustard-slathered coney island Dog. It is treated with respect as a classic American treat. There's even a National Hot Dog and Sausage Council dedicated to one of our nation's most sacred food.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This Sleeper Ina Garten Recipe Is My Favorite Weekday Lunch

I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. Every single recipe I make of hers is delicious! And while some of them (like her chocolate cake) are super popular and well-known, others remain sleeper hits — and these under-the-radar recipes are some of my favorites. Case in point? The cauliflower toast from Ina’s cookbook Cook Like a Pro.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Syrup#Milk Chocolate#Chocolate Milk#Hot Chocolate#Food Drink
EatingWell

18 Winter Casseroles That Will Be On the Dinner Table in an Hour or Less

There's nothing like a hot dish of cozy, comforting casserole—especially when you can get it on the table in record time. While some casseroles may take a while to prep and bake, these recipes rely on quick shortcuts, like precooked chicken and store-bought salsa, to make these casseroles flavorful but easy. Recipes like our Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole and Cauliflower Gratin spotlight tasty winter veggies, like kale, cabbage and winter squash, for a main or side dish you can feel good about.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The Last Thing to Do with a Jar of Mayonnaise Before You Rinse It Out

You learn a lot about your future spouse when you eat with them. One of the things I learned about my husband was that he likes to dip cooked broccoli in mayonnaise. I found this out many years ago when we were eating a meal with friends, and my now husband asked for mayo. I couldn’t figure out what he wanted it for until I watched, incredulous, as he swooped the broccoli through the mayo and popped it into his mouth with a smile. Guess who regularly uses mayo as a broccoli condiment now? Yep, our entire family of seven — including me!
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

How to Make Copycat Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi

Plump, succulent shrimp…al dente pasta twirled around a fork…creamy garlic sauce dripping from crisp asparagus pieces and juicy tomatoes. You’re not dreaming. You’re not at a fancy bistro. You’re at home enjoying a homemade helping of Olive Garden shrimp scampi. This spot-on copycat recipe comes together in under 30 minutes!
RECIPES
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling 7 Pre-Made Winter Soups That Taste Like They Came Straight from a Restaurant

Where would we be without Costco? It’s hard to even imagine what life was like before we got a Costco membership, but it’s safe to say that we were eating way worse food. Life without the Costco bakery? Unimaginable, especially after trying their ham and cheese pastries. These days, we raid Costco every couple of weeks, so that when we get a craving we can reach into the fridge or pantry instead of ordering expensive takeout. Our latest Costco favorite? Prepared soups. These aren’t the canned condensed soups of your childhood, either – they’re so good, you could close your...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

How To Keep Blueberries Fresh

Most fruits, including blueberries, have a very limited shelf life. However, blueberries have a natural advantage that keeps them fresh longer. If you've ever observed the fruit closely, you probably noticed the grayish-white color that makes it look like they have been dipped in a thin layer of wax. Per The Kitchn, this waxy layer is called bloom and can be found in blueberries, grapes, plums, apples, and more. This natural coating is a protective barrier between the fruit, insects, and bacteria; it also keeps moisture locked in, making blueberries stay naturally fresh for longer. As blueberries age and lose their freshness, the natural bloom coating begins to weaken.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
selmasun.com

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Southern Chicken and Dumplings

I’m not sure what it is about a big ol’ pot of chicken and dumplings, but sometimes there’s just nothing that fills your stomach and warms your soul quite like it. It’s got to be one of my favorite comfort foods. And while there are plenty of shortcuts out there (and y’all know I love a shortcut), sometimes you want the old-school, authentic favorite. This is that recipe. Though I do offer up a few shortcuts in the post, I just can’t help myself.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Tastes So Good

While ice cream in fast food establishments can often be overlooked, it can equally be the reason for someone's visit. Fast food favorite ice creams like the Chocolate Dipped Cone from Dairy Queen, the Wicked Strawberry Cone from Rally's, and the Vanilla Waffle Cone from Culver's, are proof of just how beloved ice cream is. And while McDonald's ice cream may not get top billing, it certainly is an ice-cold delicacy that many care about.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy