Public Health

Queensland Covid cases dip to 16,812 and nine deaths in drop from recent days

By Michael Pickering
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Queensland has announced 16,812 new cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths.

There are now 850 people in hospital, with 48 in ICU and 28 people needing ventilation.

The new cases compared with 19,932 cases and 11 deaths recorded on Wednesday.

There are now 91,300 active Covid cases in the state.

Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard said one of the deceased was an 18-year-old with 'significant underlying medical problems'.

'There was also one person in their 70s, five people in their 80s, one in their 90s and one person aged over 100,' Dr Gerrard said of the deaths.

Dr Gerrard said three of those who passed were unvaccinated, five were double vaccinated and one had received a booster.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles announced the new cases at Brisbane manufacturer of rapid antigen tests, AnteoTech.

'It is urgent we get more RATs approved in Australia and if we can have them made here, we avoid all the import and competition issues associated with trying to get a product in demand right around the world,' Mr Miles said.

Deputy Premier Steve Miles announced 16,812 new cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths in Queensland on Thursday

Mr Miles said the first guests would use the Wellcamp quarantine facility developed at Toowoomba in February.

Two pods of 250 beds each will be open next month, one to be used for travellers who need to undertake isolation and one for locals who need to quarantine because their own accommodation is unsuitable.

He also announced a new 'quarantine commissioner', Joanne Greenfield, to manage the state's isolation arrangements into the future.

'Even two years [into the pandemic] in we see that quarantine and isolation are public health tools we need to utilise,' Mr Miles said, defending the expenditure on establishing the facility.

A woman leaves a PCR Covid testing site with Panbio branded rapid antigen testing kits in Brisbane, Queensland

Mr Miles said people would not be charged if they are directed into isolation at the Wellcamp facility under a public health order.

He said some quarantine hotels would be maintained at Cairns, the Gold Coast and Brisbane Airport until the Federal government's proposed quarantine facility at Pinkenba in inner Brisbane was opened.

Mr Miles said people who were well enough will be able to transport themselves to the Wellcamp facility.

He said a private company, Aspen Medical, would manage medical treatment at the facility, overseen by Queensland Health.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said 'serious consideration' was being given to bringing the three-month mark forward for Queenslanders to get a booster vaccine after a second dose.

'There are 40 per cent of those eligible for a booster who have yet to come forward,' Ms D'Ath said.

Ms D'Ath said advice from the Commonwealth and the Federal health advisory body, AHPPC, was required before shortening the time for a booster vaccine to less than three months.

She again urged people not call Triple O or the ambulance service in relation to RATs and revealed that the Gold Coast University Hospital had now dedicated seven wards to managing Covid-19 patients.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said 'serious consideration' was being given to bringing the three-month mark forward for Queenslanders to get a booster vaccine after a second dose

Dr Gerrard said the peak of the current outbreak would not be reached until towards the end of January and that the state could still expected thousands of cases.

He warned on Wednesday that while the state was approaching the peak of the current Omicron outbreak, hospitals and healthcare would be placed under strain in the immediate future.

'The next three weeks or so are going to be a very tough time for Queenslanders and also specifically for our health care workers in Queensland hospitals,' Dr Gerrard said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also announced yesterday that from 1am this Saturday, fully vaccinated international travellers no longer have to do quarantine.

The premier said the decision was made possible by the state's current vaccination rate of 91. 5 per cent of the population with one dose of a vaccine and 88.82 per cent who are double dosed.

Travellers will need to do a RAT test within 24 hours of arrival and unvaccinated travellers will still need to do two weeks of quarantine.

