Arriola could leave DC United for Mexico, other MLS team

Sacramento Republic announced Monday it reached a deal to send young defender Hayden Sargis to D.C. United of Major League Soccer. The Turlock native has worked his way up through the Quails’ youth academy system, with 109 appearances and 92 starts while playing for Sacramento Republic’s academy. Once called up to the USL team in 2020, Sargis made an immediate contribution, playing in 14 games in 2020 and 18 in 2021. Sargis made 33 starts in 35 appearances with the Quails in logging 2,789 minutes and adding one assist.
