A statement from the Montreal Canadiens following the racist gestures directed at Jordan Subban and Boko Imama. The Montreal Canadiens condemn any behavior targeting a player, coach, official or fan based on their race, religion, gender or sexual orientation. As we prepare to mark Black History Month, we reiterate that racism has no place in hockey and in our society. We remain committed to making hockey a sport that is lived and practiced in an inclusive, safe and welcoming environment for all, free from any form of racism or discrimination.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO