ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Below Zero Tonight, A Warmer Weekend

By Ray Foreman
fourstateshomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA breezy north wind will continue overnight. This...

www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
motifri.com

High-impact winter storm possible, 8–12 inches snow: Fri 11am–Sat 7pm time frame

Forecast models suggest a classic “nor’easter” winter storm will develop off the coast, bringing an estimated 8–12 inches of snow to some parts of New England between Fri 11am and Sat 7pm. It is far too early to predict the storm track, and therefore any guesses as to geographical regions affected would be purely speculative and premature as of Tue afternoon.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Chill#North Wind
WVNT-TV

Bitter Wind Chill Values Return Tonight

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for northwestern Pocahontas county from 10 pm tonight to 10 am Wednesday. Tuesday night will bring very cold temperatures. We fall into the teens during the evening and wind chill values will likely be in the single digits and even below zero for some. Bundle up if you are heading out and watch out for anything that may have melted during the day as this will likely re-freeze through the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
1043theparty.com

Hazardous Weather Outlook Includes Wind Chill Below Zero

ILZ040>044-047>057-061>063-066>068-071>073-260915- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central Illinois, east central Illinois, southeast Illinois and west central Illinois for Cass-Christian-Clark-Clay-Coles-Crawford-Cumberland-De Witt-Douglas-Edgar-Effingham-Jasper-Lawrence-Logan-Macon-Mason-Menard-Morgan-Moultrie-Piatt-Richland-Sangamon-Schuyler-Scott and Shelby counties. DAY ONE…TODAY AND TONIGHT… Wind chills of 0 to 15 below are expected across portions of central Illinois late tonight into Wednesday morning....
ILLINOIS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Cold Weather Continues Until The Weekend

Colder air remains in place through most of this week. The wind chill could be near 10 late tonight and early Wednesday. We’ll see a warming trend over the weekend and even the chance for rain early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Child Advisory In Effect For Entire Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Tuesday night for the entire area due to dangerously cold wind chills around -20 to -30 degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, Wednesday morning will feature a low in Chicago of -6°, which will be the coldest temperature in the city since February 7, 2021. (Credit: CBS) Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low teens and wind chills below zero for much of the day. It won’t be as cold Wednesday night thanks to the return of a south wind. Lows will be in the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Idaho8.com

Areas of freezing fog, sub-zero wind chills

High pressure over the Northwest will usher back the inversion, with freezing fog. Cold air will also be moving south from Canada this week, keeping our daytime highs into the 20's. OVERNIGHT: Areas of freezing fog with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows around 5°, with sub-zero wind chills, SW...
ENVIRONMENT
WEHT/WTVW

How to prepare for near zero wind chills

(WEHT) – Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is expected to dip to less than ten degrees with wind chills near zero. When the temperatures reach single digits, we want to do everything possible to stay warm. When it comes to vehicles, many of us have been told not to let our cars sit with a […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy