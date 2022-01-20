ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed to raise rates three times this year to tame unruly inflation: Reuters poll

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy at a much faster pace than thought a month ago to tame persistently high inflation, now viewed by economists polled by Reuters as the biggest threat to the U.S. economy over the coming year. Encouraged by apparent...

Fearful Wall Street awaits Fed's next moves on inflation

The Federal Reserve's first policy meeting of the year hasn't even concluded but Wall Street already is unhappy, wary of what central bank chief Jerome Powell might say on Wednesday about his inflation-fighting plans. At the conclusion of the two-day meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to further signal how it will act to stifle the wave of price increases hitting country's families and businesses. In the run-up to the announcement, major New York stock indices have seen days of tumultuous trading and big losses. The trend was confirmed on Tuesday when Wall Street closed lower again, further proof that investors are dreading the likely end to the central bank's easy money policies, including zero interest rates and the massive bond-buying program which helped the economy survive the pandemic.
Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
Stocks climb back after steep slide on Fed, Ukraine jitters

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks finished a volatile day slightly higher on Monday after reversing a steep slide caused by uncertainty over inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. A late-day buying spree pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index to a 0.3% gain after pulling it out of so-called correction […]
Expected Fed rate hike pushes mortgage rates higher as inflation surges

Mortgage interest rates increased once again as the market prepares for the Federal Reserve to increase rates due to rising inflation, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage grew to 3.56% for the week ending Jan. 20, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This interest rate is up from 3.45% last week and from 2.77% last year.
Eurozone inflation to burn hotter, but ECB rates to stay on ice – Reuters poll

“Eurozone inflation is set to burn hotter throughout 2022 than expected a month ago, which could pressure the European Central Bank to tighten policy once the Omicron wave of the pandemic passes,” per the latest Reuters poll published during Wednesday’s Asian session. Key quotes. For the near-term, the...
