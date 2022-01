Roger Clemens once again did not get voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his final year on the ballot but the legendary pitcher seems unaffected. The results of the latest BBWA election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame were revealed on Wednesday and only one player will be inducted as part of this vote: Red Sox legend David Ortiz. While deserving in the eyes of many, much of the discussion is about who didn’t get in — namely, Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds didn’t get in on their final year on the ballot.

