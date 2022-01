How does a career that's been about as close to perfect as possible come to an appropriate ending?. Tom Brady, who has been the subject of retirement rumors more than usual over the last week, has had several chances of late to walk away after winning a Super Bowl. He confirmed to NBC broadcasters Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth that winning a championship would constitute the perfect ending to his legendary career, but was otherwise vague about when that could be.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO