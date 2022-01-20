The show must go on! Hugh Jackman heads to his matinée performance of 'The Music Man' in NYC after recovering from Covid-19

Hugh Jackman has well and truly recovered from his bout of Covid, as he stepped out to perform in his latest Broadway show in New York on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old actor looked fit and healthy as he headed to his matinée of The Music Man.

He rugged up from the chill in grey trousers. a tight-fitting sweat shirt and a puffer jacket.

The Wolverine star also donned a black mask and matching coloured beanie.

He accessorised his look with a pair of multi-coloured trainers and carried a large black tote.

Hugh's sighting comes after he was sidelined for more than a week after testing positive for Covid-19 at the end of last year.

Upon his return to the show, he shared a positive message with fans on Instagram.

'All right, I can’t tell you how good this moment feels - yes, we’re back, we’re back,' said Hugh, who plays the role of Harold Hill in the famed musical.

'It is Thursday, January 6th and we are back, going to work,' he added.

The Aussie star, who tested positive for Covid-19 on December 28, apologised to fans who had tickets to see the show when he was sidelined.

'To all those people who had tickets for the last 10 days I’m so sorry, I hope and pray that you have a chance to reschedule,' he said

'I’m so excited to be back and to bring the show - which is pure joy and full of hope and belief and faith - back to Broadway.'

The Greatest Showman actor also had kind words for his colleagues as the Broadway community suffers during the Omicron wave.

He said: 'To all the shows on Broadway, I’m thinking of you all, and everybody stay safe, be kind to each other and I’m looking forward to seeing you soon.'

The Music Man was among the shows that had to cancel performances due to the spike in Covid-19 cases as previews kicked off December 20.