ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tonga volcano: Biblical disaster shakes most Mormon nation in the world

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Pacific nation of Tonga has been devastated by a volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami hitting the shore. Kilometres underwater, the 15 January explosion ripped apart a deep-sea internet cable - severing the only cord of modern communication connecting 100,000 people to the rest of the world. On...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
WFMZ-TV Online

Tonga Volcano Eruption

International aid reaches Tonga with clean water, supplies. Aid flights from Australia, Japan and New Zealand carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment landed in Tonga over the weekend, as the Pacific nation grapples with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami. The main airport runway has been cleared of ash spewed when the nearby Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted a week ago. The explosion also set off a Pacific-wide tsunami that smashed boats in New Zealand and caused an oil spill as far as Peru. A lack of clean water is a priority because supplies have been disrupted by layers of volcanic ash and salt water. Ships from the U.S. and Britain also are on their way. Also deployed is an Australian navy ship with helicopters, engineers and a 40-bed hospital.
AUSTRALIA
staradvertiser.com

Heard, felt but barely seen: How a volcano severed Tonga from the world

SYDNEY >> When the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted with colossal force at 5:10 p.m. local time Jan. 15, Soane Francis Siua, a Catholic seminary student in Fiji, heard a loud boom and tried to work out why the earth seemed to be rattling. Thunderstorm? Earthquake? Cyclone? No, he...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Tonga volcano: drinking water is priority as aid begins to arrive for stricken nation

Tonga’s government said drinking water was the priority as the clean-up continued a week after a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami. A national emergency team had already distributed 60,000 litres of water to residents, the government said on Saturday. A desalination plant on a New Zealand naval ship that arrived on Friday, capable of producing 70,000 litres a day, has started drawing seawater from Tonga’s harbour.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Telegraph

Tonga volcano: Scientists warn of 'unprecedented' environmental disaster with acid rain and ash

Tonga’s massive underwater volcanic eruption could result in years-long damage to coral reefs and fisheries that are vital to the local economy, scientists have warned. The Pacific Island nation’s government said it was facing an “unprecedented disaster” in its first update since an eruption with a force equivalent to 1,000 Hiroshima nuclear bombs on the uninhabited volcanic island of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’ap blew ash and gas some 30 kilometres into the air.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mormons#Volcano#Sea Ports#Extreme Weather#Tongans#Christian#Western#Church
International Business Times

First Death In Tonga Volcano Blast As Nation Remains Cut Off

The first death from a massive underwater volcanic blast near the Pacific island nation of Tonga has been confirmed, as the extent of the damage remained unknown Monday. Tonga remained virtually cut off from the rest of the world, after the eruption crippled communications and stalled emergency relief efforts. It...
WORLD
earthfiles.com

Jan. 17th Updated: Another Eruption Monday. Hunga Tonga Volcano Eruption Is One of Most Violent Ever Captured by Satellite.

“Can literally hear the volcano eruption, sounds pretty violent. Raining ash and tiny pebbles, darkness blanketing the sky.”. — Dr. Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau posted on Twitter. January 17, 2022 Update – Monday, January 17, 2022, a second large eruption has been detected at the Hunga Tonga volcano, according to an...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tonga volcano: Most of the population affected by ashfall and tsunami

Tonga has said 84 per cent of the country’s 105,000 inhabitants have been affected by the ashfall and tsunami caused by a volcanic eruption this month. The Tongan government on Monday gave only its second update since the disaster took place on 15 January and left the Pacific nation cut off from the rest of the world. Officials said 62 people on the remote Mango island had to be relocated to nearby Nomuka island “after losing their homes and personal belongings”.Many of these residents may have to move again to the main island of Tongatapu due to a lack of...
Washington Post

How the Tonga volcano generated a shock wave around the world

The Hunga Tonga volcano in the southwest Pacific erupted explosively on Saturday evening local time, producing a tsunami, sending ash 100,000 feet high and generating an atmospheric shock wave that rippled around the globe. The eruption was heard in Alaska, about 5,000 miles away, while an area the size of New England was blanketed by the ashen smoke plume.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
BBC
news3lv.com

National Guard program links Nevada to disaster-stricken Tonga

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada National Guard said it “will do everything it can” to help the small Pacific nation of Tonga following Saturday’s massive underwater volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami. No request for aid had been made as of Jan. 18, but the Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
Mother Jones

An Undersea Volcano Erupted Near Tonga, and the World Is Still Feeling the Aftereffects

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. A massive underwater volcano erupted near Tonga on Saturday, sending shockwaves and tsunamis around the globe. The eruption, viewed from space by satellites flying over the region, was violent and enormous, with a smoke and ash plume rapidly expanding across the region. The airwaves created by the eruption are so powerful they can be clearly seen spreading out through the atmosphere on satellite imagery.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

The Nazi party girls of Auschwitz: SS women romanced and caroused with death camp guard lovers as they oversaw the murder of thousands of Jews - before paying the ultimate price on the gallows

The biographies of over 200 SS women serving at Auschwitz death camp and their 'after work parties' have been published online in an effort to show the world that it wasn't just men involved. Entitled 'Women working for the SS', the project from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum documents the women's...
POLAND

Comments / 0

Community Policy