The IEA is trying to figure out where 200 million barrels of oil went. The International Energy Agency is trying to figure out where 200 million barrels of oil went. The adviser to energy-consuming nations said on Wednesday that observable global oil inventories plunged by more than 600 million barrels last year. That would be fine were it not for the fact -- based on its estimates of supply and demand -- that the decrease should only have been 400 million.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO