Ridley Scott has said a few things in the recent past that it’s been easy to disagree with since whether you like the man or not, he does appear to have lost the plot a time or two when it comes to one of his recent movies, The Last Duel. But this time around he’s making a lot of sense when he talks about the dangers of actually taking good reviews to heart. That sounds a bit odd, doesn’t it? Why would it be so bad to take good news and good reviews to heart? Most people love to get good news and won’t shy away from praise when they can get it. To be realistic, it’s something that most of us want and will do just about anything that will continue the same level of praise that we’re so ready to accept. But the way Ridley puts it is sensible enough that it’s wise to listen considering that the director is well aware of why it’s important not to live on the praise that one might get from one project or another.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO