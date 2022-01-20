ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Congresswoman Escobar: $7.8m+ in new funding for storm water projects from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

By Luis Barrio
 6 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Wednesday afternoon, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) announced that two projects, prioritized by El Paso Water, will receive a total of $7,875,000.

The money comes from new Army Corps funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help the Borderland improve its stormwater infrastructure.

According to Escobar, it’ll be specifically to the Army Corps of Engineers who are in partnership with El Paso Water, and will use $3,825,000 for the construction of the Clardy Fox Pump Station; and $4,050,000 for the design and construction of the Northgate Diversion Channel.

Last December, Congresswoman Escobar sent a letter to the U.S. Army for Civil Works and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers championing both projects.

Last year, our region saw record amounts of rainfall which led to devastating stormwater damage.

Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Army Corps of Engineers can continue its successful collaboration with El Paso Water to use $7.8 million to repair and improve our stormwater infrastructure, mitigate future rainfall events, and strengthen our community’s resilience to climate change.

I am proud to have worked to secure this funding and look forward to working with the Biden administration as it continues to make key progress towards implementing the largest long-term investment in America’s infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16)

These new federal investments come as the Biden administration announced that the Army Corps of Engineers will invest $14 billion in 500 projects across the nation that focus on strengthening key water infrastructure projects, improving resiliency to the climate crisis, and restoring the environment, while creating jobs and economic opportunity in communities like El Paso.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act , which Congresswoman Escobar voted for on November 5, 2021, was signed into law by President Joe Biden on November 15, 2021.

Comments / 9

MEANIE
6d ago

How much will she pocket for herself ?? Haven’t they been using storm water projects as an excuse to higher taxes and utilities for hardworking El Pasoan’s for years now ?? So much fraud coming from the city representatives !!

Reply
4
 

