CHICAGO (CBS) — Imagine going to pick up your groceries when you suddenly receive a message on your phone that you’re being followed. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has been tracking what’s many are called AirTag stalking, wherein people use tiny Apple AirTags on unsuspecting victims. On Tuesday, another victim came forward. She said she wished she had taken the alert she received more seriously. The woman, Elizabeth, got the notification to her phone as she was pulling out of a grocery store parking lot in Edgewater with her toddler. She had driven 35 minutes before she realized an AirTag was still tracking...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO