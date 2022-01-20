ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Was South Africa ignored over mild Omicron evidence?

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth African scientists - praised internationally for first detecting the Omicron variant - have accused Western nations of ignoring early evidence that the new Covid variant was "dramatically" milder than those which drove previous waves of the pandemic. Two of South Africa's most prominent coronavirus experts told the BBC...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Omicron causes less severe illness even in the unvaccinated, South Africa study says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Omicron coronavirus variant causes less severe disease than the Delta strain even in those who are unvaccinated or who haven’t had a prior COVID-19 infection, a study from South Africa’s Western Cape province showed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Omicron may cut future severity of COVID and protect against the Delta variant, South Africa study finds

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A strong wave of coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron variant could hasten the end of pandemic disruptions as it appears to cause less severe illness and provides protection against the Delta variant, South Africa-based researchers said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Stowaway flies from South Africa to Amsterdam inside plane wheel

A stowaway managed to survive the 11-hour journey from South Africa to the Netherlands while hiding inside the wheel of a cargo plane.The unidentified man was discovered by Dutch authorities when the aircraft touched down in Amsterdam at Schiphol Airport on 23 January.Believed to be between 16 and 35 years old, the man was discovered alive after the harrowing journey but with a low body temperature.“We learned that a person was found having stowed away on a cargo plane at the airport's cargo platform this morning,” a Schiphol Airport spokesperson told CNN.Ground crew notified the authorities as soon as the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Johannesburg#Racism#Covid#South African#Western
10000birds.com

Hornbills of South Africa

It is now almost exactly two years that I last was outside of China. At some point, my stock of memories of birds seen outside of China will be used up, I am afraid. But for now, I still have the hornbills I saw in South Africa a few years ago. “I’ll always have Paris”, I guess.
ANIMALS
coingeek.com

Africrypt founders under probe over $3.6B scam in South Africa

South African authorities have launched a probe into the continent’s largest digital currency scam following complaints by a group of victims. The probe follows the involvement of a mysterious Dubai company that has been compensating some of the $3.6 billion Africrypt BTC scam victims. As CoinGeek reported, Africrypt was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Post

There’s nothing ‘mild’ about the disruptions caused by omicron

Let’s not call the omicron variant of the coronavirus “mild.” Though it appears those who get infected with it have so far experienced less severe symptoms than earlier variants, the virus is transmitting at hyperspeed, creating a record-smashing surge of cases that is causing disruption and absenteeism throughout the United States. Omicron is proving different than delta, but it is not inconsequential.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

South Africa's 'King Khoisan' arrested over cannabis plants at president's office

South African police have uprooted several cannabis plants growing near President Cyril Ramaphosa's office in Pretoria. They belonged to activists from the indigenous Khoisan community, some of whom have camped in the area for three years. Their leader, who calls himself King Khoisan, clung on to a large cannabis plant...
AFRICA
biospace.com

COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
SCIENCE
Phramalive.com

J&J booster 85% effective against Omicron hospitalization, South Africa says

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 14 (Reuters) – A Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is 85% effective in protecting against being hospitalised by the Omicron variant for 1-2 months after it is received, the head of South Africa’s Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said on Friday. Glenda Gray presented the...
HEALTH
GovExec.com

Calling Omicron ‘Mild’ Is Wishful Thinking

For weeks, the watchword on Omicron in much of America has been some form of phew. A flurry of reports has encouraged a relatively rosy view of the variant, compared with some of its predecessors. Omicron appears to somewhat spare the lungs. Infected laboratory mice and hamsters seem to handily fight it off. Proportionally, fewer of the people who catch it wind up hospitalized or dead. All of this has allowed a deceptively reassuring narrative to take root and grow: Omicron is mild. The variant is docile, harmless, the cause of an #Omicold that’s no worse than a fleeting flu. It is so trivial, some have argued, that the world should simply “allow this mild infection to circulate,” and avoid slowing the spread. Omicron, as Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky would have you believe, is “basically nature’s vaccine.”
SCIENCE
BBC

Covid test firm urges end to tests for travellers

Covid tests for travellers arriving in the UK should be scrapped, one of the big testing firms has said. Simon Worrell, global medical director of Collinson - which also runs airport lounges - said: "As soon as we can drop it, we will be delighted." At present, all those aged...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scientist

How Mild Is Omicron Really?

When the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 first began to spread rapidly and outcompete other variants in late 2021, it quickly became apparent that the variant was quite different than those that came before it. Unlike Delta, which emerged in December 2020 and was linked to a massive surge in hospitalizations...
HEALTH
bhekisisa.org

[LISTEN] How to interpret South Africa’s Omicron data

Have you struggled to understand how bad South Africa’s Omicron wave has been? Or, are you wondering how to square South Africa’s low vaccination rates with its low hospitalisation rates?. Dr Waasila Jassat heads up the hospital surveillance for the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. She has all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Vaccinologists optimistic that South Africa is over the worst of the pandemic after Omicron wave

After just eight weeks since the world first heard about Omicron, discovered here in South Africa, the countries wave dropped as sharply as it had risen with very little interruption to people’s lives. Foreign correspondent Debora Patta revisits the horror of the Delta wave and speaks to a vaccinologist who tells her he is optimistic the worst of the pandemic could be over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Israeli expert panel advises 4th vaccine dose for adults

An expert panel on Tuesday advised the Israeli government to begin offering a fourth vaccine dose to everyone over the age of 18, citing research showing it helps prevent COVID-19 infection and severe illness.The advisory committee said research shows a fourth dose provides three to five times the level of protection against serious disease and double the protection against infection compared to three doses. The Health Ministry's director must approve the recommendation.Israel is already offering a second booster to everyone over the age of 60 and those at high risk as it struggles to contain a wave of infections...
WORLD
The Independent

RSPB calls for emergency shooting ban during bird flu outbreak

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has called for a temporary ban on shooting in area badly hit by bird flu as the UK faces its worst ever outbreak. The group said there should be a halt in activity on the Solway, an estuary stretching from Cumbria up to Dumfries and Galloway. Bird flu has been detected at more than 70 premises in the UK over the past few months in the UK’s largest outbreak to date. This has topped the previous record of 26 set the year before, which a senior government official told The Independent...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy