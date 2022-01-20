ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver tests positive for COVID-19, is vaccinated and boosted

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wgxaa_0dqMSd7T00

WASHINGTON — Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II, representing Missouri’s 5th district, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

Cleaver said he tested positive for the virus Wednesday afternoon and is experiencing very minor cold-like symptoms.

The ninth term U.S. congressman said he is vaccinated and boosted and is confident he will be protected from severe illness.

Be the first to know about FOX4’s best stories before they air with our Insider newsletter

“At the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician and CDC guidelines, I will isolate while recovering from the infection,” Cleaver said in a statement. “Until I am experiencing no symptoms and have completed my quarantine, I will continue to work remotely on behalf of the Fifth Congressional District of Missouri.”

Cleaver went on to say he is thankful for all frontline health care workers.

“I encourage every American to get vaccinated and boosted against this deadly virus. It could save your life,” Cleaver said.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Tracking coronavirus in the Kansas City region Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emanuel Cleaver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Insider#American#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy