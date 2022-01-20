Rep. Emanuel Cleaver tests positive for COVID-19, is vaccinated and boosted
WASHINGTON — Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II, representing Missouri’s 5th district, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
Cleaver said he tested positive for the virus Wednesday afternoon and is experiencing very minor cold-like symptoms.
The ninth term U.S. congressman said he is vaccinated and boosted and is confident he will be protected from severe illness.
“At the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician and CDC guidelines, I will isolate while recovering from the infection,” Cleaver said in a statement. “Until I am experiencing no symptoms and have completed my quarantine, I will continue to work remotely on behalf of the Fifth Congressional District of Missouri.”
Cleaver went on to say he is thankful for all frontline health care workers.
"I encourage every American to get vaccinated and boosted against this deadly virus. It could save your life," Cleaver said.
