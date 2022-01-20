Covid cases show ‘signs of slowing’ in western Washington

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota reported 11,193 new COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths Monday. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the total case count to 1,229,444, including 38,230 reinfections. Total deaths from the virus now number 11,193. The state’s average positivity rate stands at 23.7%, seemingly holding steady, though still at its highest point since the start of the pandemic. The daily new cases per 100,000 residents was last reported at 225.7, a slight drop from its peak of 227.7 reported last week. As of Friday, there were 1,566 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, 238 on them in intensive care. Seventy-two percent of the state’s hospitals report no available adult ICU beds. The state has distributed more than 9 million vaccine doses, including nearly 2 million boosters. More than 73% of the state’s 5-and-older residents have received at least one shot.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO