King County, WA

Covid cases show ‘signs of slowing’ in western Washington

By Liz Brazile
KUOW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter several weeks of skyrocketing Covid infections, Washington state health officials say this latest surge – which is driven by the omicron variant and has shattered pandemic records – is showing indicators of a drop-off. King County, although still seeing a daily average of 4,575 new Covid...

