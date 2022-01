Congressman Troy Carter of Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from his office. "This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing cold-like symptoms. I am so thankful to be fully vaccinated and have received my booster shot, measures which are highly protective against more severe symptoms and illness. I will isolate while recovering and will continue to follow the guidance of the House Attending Physician. Throughout my isolation I will continue to work remotely on behalf of my constituents of southeast Louisiana," he stated in the release.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO