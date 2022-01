Indianapolis-based Solace Family Records announced the debut edition of Electric Wave Festival featuring Meso, Freddy Todd, G-Space, and more!. If you’re an Indianapolis native, you know it’s pretty much only once in a blue moon that a festival with a seriously kick-ass lineup of artists graces the city. Historically, this city has not been on the receiving end of top-notch festival lineups. In fact, it’s more often the case that Indy-bred dance music lovers are trekking to Michigan for Electric Forest, Illinois for Lollapalooza, or to Tennessee for Bonnaroo – but Solace Family is looking to change that with Electric Wave.

