OnlyFans stars strip down to their bikinis and show off their $25,000 accommodation in Uluru - complete with spectacular views, a private pool deck and fine dining

An Australian TikTok family has shared a glimpse into their $25,000 holiday in the Australian Outback.

Influencer siblings Anna and Atis Paul whisked their respective partners Glen Thomson and Mikaela Testa and their mother for a three-day family getaway to Uluru last week, staying at the opulent Longitude 131º resort.

Based on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Anna, Atis and Mikaela have collectively racked up millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram, and are also popular content creators on adult subscription website OnlyFans.

Pictured Mikaela Testa (left) and Anna Paul (right) reclining on their pool deck

The family documented their travels to the Red Centre on TikTok last week, each sharing videos of themselves swanning around their extravagant accommodation and swimming in their private plunge pools overlooking Uluru.

Located on the edge of Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Longitude 131º is comprised of 16 tented pavilions built on sand dunes, and is only place on earth where you can sleep - and bathe - under the stars while enjoying dual views of Uluru and Kata Tjuta.

The rooms also feature floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing the Pauls to enjoy unrestricted views of Uluru and the surrounding red sand dunes.

Pictured: Mikaela and Atis embracing in the pool

Pictured: Mikaela posing in front of Uluru

The Pauls also treated their millions of fans to footage of themselves enjoying guided tours around the area, and dining at the hotel's fine dining restaurant - where the menus don't have prices as everything is included.

In true influencer style, Mikaela and Anna also uploaded plenty of footage of themselves posing in front of Uluru in skimpy outfits and bikinis.

Mikaela even made sure to match one of her outfits to the natural colour palette of the Outback, sporting a skimpy dress emblazoned with a red, yellow and green print.

Pictured: Anna posing on the hotel pool deck

Anna is one of Australia's highest earners on OnlyFans, where she charges fans a fee in exchange for raunchy, nude pictures and saucy strip videos.

But long before she found fame and fortune on social media, Anna led a very different life growing up.

She has never been shy to talk openly about her family's struggle to make ends meet, in which she previously revealed they once owned an old van with 'milk crates' used as seats and lived off just $30 a week to feed a family of four.

'We grew up not having a lot of money,' she told Studio 10.

Pictured: Mikaela posing in front of the hotel room's window

'But our family life was always so amazing so it didn't matter that much. We couldn't do a lot of stuff because we didn't have the money.'

When she turned 15 Anna got a job at Woolworths just so she could use the money to treat her mother to a pair of shoes.

'I went to her in the kitchen, and said, 'Mum, I want to get a job because I want to start buying you gifts' and she said 'okay, you can do that',' she recalled.

Fine dining!

Making a splash!

After saving enough money, Anna took her mother shopping.

'I said 'ok mamma, I'm going to buy you a pair of Birkenstocks'. She started crying in the shopping centre because she did not expect that at all.'

Since then, Anna has been able to sustain her luxurious lifestyle via the subscription service where she charges a fee of $19.48 for three months, $35.96 for six or $59.94 for one year.

Blending in:

Cooling down:

Meanwhile, Anna's brother Atis also rakes in the cash by sharing insight into cryptocurrency to his young fans on OnlyFans.

Atis, who has no background in finance, charges a monthly subscription fee of $49.99 and is currently shilling a new cryptocurrency called Hushcoin,

Anna, Glen, Atis and Mikaela also share a Gold Coast mansion, which features a $100,000 rock wall and ten-car garage.

Couple:

Racy star: