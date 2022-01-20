ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyFans stars strip down to their bikinis and show off their $25,000 accommodation in Uluru - complete with spectacular views, a private pool deck and fine dining

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

An Australian TikTok family has shared a glimpse into their $25,000 holiday in the Australian Outback.

Influencer siblings Anna and Atis Paul whisked their respective partners Glen Thomson and Mikaela Testa and their mother for a three-day family getaway to Uluru last week, staying at the opulent Longitude 131º resort.

Based on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Anna, Atis and Mikaela have collectively racked up millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram, and are also popular content creators on adult subscription website OnlyFans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I8omI_0dqMRhcA00
The holiday that TikTok built: Influencer family Anna and Atis Paul whisked their respective partners Glen Thomson and Mikaela Testa and their mother for a three-day family getaway to Uluru last week, staying at the opulent Longitude 131º. Pictured Mikaela Testa (left) and Anna Paul (right) reclining on their pool deck 

The family documented their travels to the Red Centre on TikTok last week, each sharing videos of themselves swanning around their extravagant accommodation and swimming in their private plunge pools overlooking Uluru.

Located on the edge of Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Longitude 131º is comprised of 16 tented pavilions built on sand dunes, and is only place on earth where you can sleep - and bathe - under the stars while enjoying dual views of Uluru and Kata Tjuta.

The rooms also feature floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing the Pauls to enjoy unrestricted views of Uluru and the surrounding red sand dunes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUT3J_0dqMRhcA00
Romantic: They documented their travels to the Red Centre on TikTok last week, each sharing videos of themselves swanning around their extravagant pavilions and swimming in their private plunge pools overlooking Uluru. Pictured: Mikaela and Atis embracing in the pool 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A424p_0dqMRhcA00
Sublime backdrop: Located on the edge of Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Longitude 131º is comprised of 16 tented pavilions built on red sand dunes. Pictured: Mikaela posing in front of Uluru 

The Pauls also treated their millions of fans to footage of themselves enjoying guided tours around the area, and dining at the hotel's fine dining restaurant - where the menus don't have prices as everything is included.

In true influencer style, Mikaela and Anna also uploaded plenty of footage of themselves posing in front of Uluru in skimpy outfits and bikinis.

Mikaela even made sure to match one of her outfits to the natural colour palette of the Outback, sporting a skimpy dress emblazoned with a red, yellow and green print.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aIU2C_0dqMRhcA00
Stunning view: Longitude 131º is only place on earth where you can sleep - and bathe - under the stars while enjoying dual views of Uluru and Kata Tjuta. Pictured: Anna posing on the hotel pool deck 

Anna is one of Australia's highest earners on OnlyFans, where she charges fans a fee in exchange for raunchy, nude pictures and saucy strip videos.

But long before she found fame and fortune on social media, Anna led a very different life growing up.

She has never been shy to talk openly about her family's struggle to make ends meet, in which she previously revealed they once owned an old van with 'milk crates' used as seats and lived off just $30 a week to feed a family of four.

'We grew up not having a lot of money,' she told Studio 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICsM9_0dqMRhcA00
Expansive: The rooms also feature floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing the Pauls to enjoy unrestricted views of Uluru and the surrounding Red Centre. Pictured: Mikaela posing in front of the hotel room's window 

'But our family life was always so amazing so it didn't matter that much. We couldn't do a lot of stuff because we didn't have the money.'

When she turned 15 Anna got a job at Woolworths just so she could use the money to treat her mother to a pair of shoes.

'I went to her in the kitchen, and said, 'Mum, I want to get a job because I want to start buying you gifts' and she said 'okay, you can do that',' she recalled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aaTbf_0dqMRhcA00
Fine dining! The Pauls also treated their millions of fans to footage of themselves enjoying guided tours around the area, and dining at the hotel's fine dining restaurant - where the menus don't have prices as everything is included 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8Mqr_0dqMRhcA00
Making a splash! Anna showed off her cleavage as she larked around in the private plunge pool 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N65qR_0dqMRhcA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTvIL_0dqMRhcA00

After saving enough money, Anna took her mother shopping.

'I said 'ok mamma, I'm going to buy you a pair of Birkenstocks'. She started crying in the shopping centre because she did not expect that at all.'

Since then, Anna has been able to sustain her luxurious lifestyle via the subscription service where she charges a fee of $19.48 for three months, $35.96 for six or $59.94 for one year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486FSb_0dqMRhcA00
Blending in: Mikaela even made sure to match one of her outfits to the natural colour palette of the Outback, sporting a skimpy dress emblazoned with a red, yellow and green print 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPwv1_0dqMRhcA00
Cooling down: Tattooed Atis filmed himself gleefully climbing into the pool 

Meanwhile, Anna's brother Atis also rakes in the cash by sharing insight into cryptocurrency to his young fans on OnlyFans.

Atis, who has no background in finance, charges a monthly subscription fee of $49.99 and is currently shilling a new cryptocurrency called Hushcoin,

Anna, Glen, Atis and Mikaela also share a Gold Coast mansion, which features a $100,000 rock wall and ten-car garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFE8f_0dqMRhcA00
Couple: Mikaela and Atis were filmed holding hands while gazing upon Uluru 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqCsC_0dqMRhcA00
Racy star: Anna is one of Australia's highest earners on OnlyFans, where she charges fans a fee in exchange for raunchy, nude pictures and saucy strip videos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DwJF4_0dqMRhcA00
Crypto bro: Anna's brother Atis (left, with Mikaela) also rakes in the cash by sharing insight into cryptocurrency to his young fans on OnlyFans 

TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
