Utah State

‘Just Mercy’ author urges Utah Legislature to abolish death penalty

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Deseret News
Deseret News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Utah is ready to abolish the death penalty, author and activist Bryan Stevenson told lawmakers on Wednesday. “Utah is a state where no one has been sentenced to death for a crime that’s taken place anytime in the last 20 years,” he said, yet the state has still spent millions of...

