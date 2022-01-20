‘Just Mercy’ author urges Utah Legislature to abolish death penalty

Oklahoma’s death penalty battle is at the center of a major shakeup today. The head of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board is out because he disagrees with Gov. Kevin Stitt. This comes as the state’s death chamber remains open ahead of a looming legal battle. Adam Luck had voted in favor of clemency for all five Death Row inmates that have come before the board. In a resignation letter today, he implied that he doesn’t support the death penalty and Stitt has made clear that he does. >> RELATED: Oklahoma executes death row inmate Bigler StoufferLuck wrote to the governor that when he began, there was a moratorium on executions. He wrote that he realizes he doesn’t share Stitt’s opinion on capital punishment and honored his request to be able to appoint someone else. Stitt appointed Edward Konieczny, a former police officer who now is a minister. He was the bishop and president of the Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma for more than a decade. His name appears on a letter signed by religious leaders opposing the death penalty. Stitt’s office said his name was added to the letter automatically when he missed the opt-out window. They also said he had assured Stitt that he would support capital punishment when appropriate. >> RELATED: Oklahoma trying to move ahead with execution program in 2022The appointment came hours after a federal judge reaffirmed Oklahoma’s death penalty stance. Earlier this week, two inmates – Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle – who are next in line to be executed, asked a judge to delay the executions over concerns about Oklahoma’s lethal injection program. Today, the judge denied that request. The inmates are appealing.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO