STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of Staten Island lawmakers say their legislation would help hold gun toting teens accountable. If successful, the bill would add possession of a loaded firearm or a gun along with separate ammunition that could be used to load the gun to the list of reasons to keep the case of children ages 16 or 17 out of family court if prosecutors can present a preponderance of evidence.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO